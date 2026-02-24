ARTICLE
24 February 2026

AI Chatbots Face Rising Legal And Legislative Scrutiny (Podcast)

KD
Laura Riposo VanDruff,Alexander Schneider, and Joseph Cahill
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · AI Chatbots Face Rising Legal and Legislative Scrutiny

Regulators are stepping up scrutiny of AI chatbots and companion AI technologies, with state attorneys general pushing companies to strengthen safety measures for kids and California advancing the Leading Ethical AI Development (LEAD) for Kids Act, which would restrict how companion chatbots interact with minors. At the same time, AGs urged OpenAI to "amplify safety" in response to concerns about inappropriate content and risks to youth, highlighting how AI oversight is moving beyond traditional privacy and consumer protection frameworks.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Laura Riposo VanDruff, Alexander I. Schneider, and Joseph Cahill.

Laura Riposo VanDruff
Alexander Schneider
Joseph Cahill
