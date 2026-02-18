Cybersecurity Newsletter - February 2026

Kamran Salour’s articles from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP are most popular:
CONSIDER THIS
- Making Up for Lost Time. On January 5, 2026, former Congressman Jim Langevin and Cyberspace Solarium Commission leader Mark Montgomery warned that America's cyber defenses are falling behind.
- Do Not Reveal Your Pin to Anybody.OnJanuary 5, 2026, the FBIreported nearly $333 million in losses from Bitcoin ATM scams, with senior citizens disproportionately targeted.
- Maybe AI Should Replace Humans? Security researchers predicted that most successful breaches in 2026 are likely to rely on AI to exploit trust, as opposed to vulnerabilities.
NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK
- You Have to Know How Crazy You Sound Right Now. On January 6, 2026, security researches explained the new ransom variant, CrazyHunter, and its tactics.
- Answer the Call. On January 9, 2026, a threat intelligence report disclosed that ransomware attacks have increased in the telecom sector because of lax permitted controls and unpatched flaws.
- Anchors Away. On January 14, 2026, the DHS< a href="https://lewisbrisbois.createsend1.com/t/d-i-gdrttdl-l-a/" target="_blank">announced plans for the Alliance of National Councils for Homeland Operational Resilience (ANCHOR) that will act as a communication hub between industry and government on critical infrastructure threats.
AS THE WORLD TURNS
- The Song Remains the Same. On January 22, 2026, the former leader of Zeppelin and GlobeImposter ransomware admitted to committing ransomware attacks against at least 50 victims.
- Fertile Land for New Group. On January 22, 2026, security researchers introduced the Osiris ransomware group tied to attackers previously associated with Inc ransomware.
- On January 22, 2026, the leader of a ransomware crew pled guilty to a four-year crime spree. Ianis Antropenko, a Russian national living in California, admitted to committing ransomware attacks against at least 50 victims. He faces up to 25 years in jail.
- Hasta La Vista, Basta. On January 19, 2026, police raided two suspected members of the Black Basta ransomware group.
- Off Ramp Closed Ahead. On January 28, 2026, the FBI announced the shutdown of the RAMP cybercrime forum ransomware gangs use to advertise malware and hacking services, and one of the few remaining forums that openly allowed the promotion of ransomware operations.
- AI Attacks on AI. On January 29, 2026, identified an AI-led attack that breaks into a company's AI and sell its power to others.
- Ransomware Groups Come in All Shapes and Sizes. On January 14, 2026, security researchers disclosed a new ransomware variant, DeadLock, that embeds malicious instructions within Polygon smart contracts.
- Qilin Number One Ransom Group. On January 26, 2026, security researchers announced that supply chain attacks almost doubled to 297, with Qilin the top performer.
