ARTICLE
13 February 2026

One Minute Matters [Video]: Can The White House Override State AI Regulations (With Mike Word)

D
Dykema

Contributor

Dykema logo

You should expect more from your law firm than only excellent legal counsel. Delivering for our clients also means holding ourselves to the highest standards of service, performance, and innovation.

Every client has a different vision for success, so we adapt a custom approach for each of them. We help you identify your goals to craft pragmatic, unique, and efficient solutions that deliver value the way you define it.

For nearly 100 years, we’ve served clients around the world from our strategically situated offices in Michigan, Illinois, Texas, Washington, D.C., California, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Through our practice management structure and our focused Industry Groups, we know and understand the sectors in which our clients compete, from Automotive to Energy, from Gaming to Financial Institutions.

So… how can we deliver success for you today?

Explore Firm Details
Did the White House just reset the conversation around artificial intelligence regulation? Mike Word explains what last week's Executive Order could mean for companies navigating a fast-growing patchwork...
United States Technology
Michael J. Word
Dykema are most popular:
  • within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Employment and HR topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel

Did the White House just reset the conversation around artificial intelligence regulation? Mike Word explains what last week's Executive Order could mean for companies navigating a fast-growing patchwork of state AI laws, including:

  • Why states have taken the lead on AI rules covering transparency, bias, and safety
  • How the Executive Order lays out a national AI policy framework
  • Where the administration may challenge or limit state laws it views as too restrictive
  • What new funding, reporting, and disclosure provisions could mean for compliance
  • Why this could be an early step toward federal AI legislation

1744400.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Michael J. Word
Michael J. Word
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More