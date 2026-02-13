One Minute Matters [Video]: Can The White House Override State AI Regulations (With Mike Word)

- within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Employment and HR topic(s)
- with Inhouse Counsel
Did the White House just reset the conversation around artificial intelligence regulation? Mike Word explains what last week's Executive Order could mean for companies navigating a fast-growing patchwork of state AI laws, including:
- Why states have taken the lead on AI rules covering transparency, bias, and safety
- How the Executive Order lays out a national AI policy framework
- Where the administration may challenge or limit state laws it views as too restrictive
- What new funding, reporting, and disclosure provisions could mean for compliance
- Why this could be an early step toward federal AI legislation
