60 Seconds On Tech & Sourcing: Unlocking The BPaaS Advantage—Key Considerations For Successful Deals

While often described as a hybrid of Software‑as‑a‑Service (SaaS) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) is far more than the sum of its parts. It represents a strategic shift toward outcome‑driven partnerships that integrate technology, services and automation to deliver measurable business value. As enterprises increasingly seek scalable, cost‑efficient and digitally enabled solutions, BPaaS is re‑emerging as a preferred operating model. This hybrid model, however, introduces distinct contractual and operational challenges for both clients and suppliers, including:

Distinguishing Technology and Process. In a BPaaS deal, the supplier is responsible for managing both the technology platforms and the execution of business processes. Because an error or failure in either layer can materially disrupt operations, contracts should define two distinct sets of performance metrics: (a) technology-focused service level agreements (SLAs) (e.g., platform availability, response times, disaster recovery); and (b) process-oriented SLAs (e.g., accuracy, turnaround times, adherence to business rules). Shifting Toward Business Outcomes. BPaaS models often tie pricing to business outcomes rather than service availability, shifting the attention to tangible, measurable results. To avoid disputes, BPaaS contracts should include clearly defined metrics for a successful outcome, a robust governance framework, clear escalation and dispute‑resolution mechanisms, and balanced risk allocation when platform issues disrupt process execution. Planning the Exit from Day One. BPaaS services integrate deeply into core workflows, creating operational dependencies that can make disengagement difficult. A well‑defined exit plan from the outset is therefore essential. Contracts should spell out the supplier's transition‑out obligations, including knowledge transfer, service continuity during migration and post‑termination access to data, documentation and IP. Navigating Compliance Risks. When one supplier manages both technology and data-rich processes, regulatory and compliance risks increase, particularly concerning data privacy (e.g., GDPR, CCPA) and industry-specific requirements (e.g., HIPAA, GLBA). Contracts should directly address these risks, including permitting broad client audit rights (beyond standard SOC reports), requiring regular compliance training of supplier personnel and mandating annual certification of IT security and process controls. Clarifying IP Rights. BPaaS deals involve both pre-existing and newly created IP. For pre-existing IP (such as the supplier's platform), the contract should clearly define IP ownership and license scope. For new IP created during the engagement (such as process optimizations, custom modules or analytics), the contract should establish ownership, license rights and post-termination use rights.

Key Takeaways:

BPaaS is an integrated strategic partnership, not merely a bundle of software and services.

Contracts should include distinct SLAs for technology performance and process execution.

Outcome‑based models require clearly defined success metrics, supported by strong governance.

Compliance exposure is heightened compared to stand‑alone SaaS or BPO deals.

Deep operational dependencies make early, comprehensive exit planning essential.

IP ownership and usage rights must be clearly defined to prevent future conflict.

A successful BPaaS engagement is a strategic partnership, not a simple transaction. By proactively addressing these hybrid complexities, both parties can unlock the full value of the BPaaS model and achieve sustainable, outcome-driven results.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.