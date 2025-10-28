Payers, Providers, And Patients – Oh My!: AI In Healthcare – Key Policy Developments And State Laws

In this episode, hostsPayal NanavatiandMegan Beaverspeak withLinda MalekandMatthew F. Ferraroabout the latest federal and state developments in artificial intelligence (AI) policy affecting health care. The conversation covers the Trump administration's AI action plan and Executive Orders on AI, new industry-specific and comprehensive state laws, and enforcement trends, with a focus on how these changes impact the health care industry.

Linda Malek is a partner in Crowell & Moring's New York office, and is a member of our Health Care, Privacy & Cybersecurity, and Life Sciences practices. She advises a broad array of health care and life sciences clients on compliance with federal, state, and international law governing clinical research, data privacy, cybersecurity, and fraud and abuse. Linda also counsels digital health and biotech companies developing AI tools. She navigates the complex and evolving federal and state regulatory landscape, balancing the priorities of oversight authorities with issues related to data privacy and security as well as business goals.

is a partner in Crowell & Moring's New York office, and is a member of our Health Care, Privacy & Cybersecurity, and Life Sciences practices. She advises a broad array of health care and life sciences clients on compliance with federal, state, and international law governing clinical research, data privacy, cybersecurity, and fraud and abuse. Linda also counsels digital health and biotech companies developing AI tools. She navigates the complex and evolving federal and state regulatory landscape, balancing the priorities of oversight authorities with issues related to data privacy and security as well as business goals. Matthew F. Ferrarois a partner in Crowell & Moring's Washington, D.C. office and is a member of our Privacy and Cybersecurity Group, where he advises leading organizations on high-impact matters involving artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He previously served as Senior Counselor for Cybersecurity and Emerging Technology to the Secretary of Homeland Security, helping shape national AI and cyber policy and helping to establish and run the Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Board.

Payers, Providers, and Patients – Oh My! is Crowell & Moring's health care podcast, discussing legal and regulatory issues that affect health care entities' in-house counsel, executives, and investors.

