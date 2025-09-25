Ankura CTIX FLASH Update - September 23, 2025

Malware Activity

AI-Enhanced Malware Campaigns and Fake Repository Attacks on macOS

Cybersecurity experts have raised alarms over a widespread campaign targeting macOS users through counterfeit GitHub repositories that distribute malware disguised as legitimate applications like 1Password, Dropbox, and Notion. These repositories utilize SEO poisoning strategies to achieve high rankings in search engine results, luring users to click on links that promise to assist in installing tools like LastPass. However, these links ultimately redirect to GitHub pages operated by multiple accounts to avoid removal by authorities. Users are prompted to run commands in Terminal, resulting in the deployment of the Atomic infostealer malware. This campaign exemplifies a persistent threat landscape where malicious actors utilize compromised or fake repositories, leveraging popular search engines and hosting platforms to disseminate malware and steal sensitive data. Additionally, cybersecurity researchers have discovered MalTerminal, the earliest known piece of malware to incorporate Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities. Discovered by SentinelOne SentinelLABS and presented at LABScon 2025, MalTerminal utilizes DeepAI GPT-4 to dynamically generate ransomware or reverse shell code. This represents a new class of AI-embedded malware, likely a proof-of-concept that signals increasing sophistication. Concurrently, threat actors are exploiting AI-driven techniques such as prompt injections and LLM poisoning in phishing campaigns and fake AI-hosted websites to bypass defenses and compromise credentials. These developments reflect a paradigm shift, where generative AI tools are being harnessed for both automation and deception. Thus, significantly complicating detection and mitigation efforts for cybersecurity professionals. CTIX analysts will continue to report on the latest malware strains and attack methodologies.

Threat Actor Activity

ClickFix and BeaverTail Malware being Used by DPRK Hackers in Fake Job Application Campaign

North Korean threat actors are using ClickFix-style lures to distribute malware such as BeaverTail and InvisibleFerret, targeting marketing and trading roles in cryptocurrency and retail sectors. Initially exposed by Palo Alto Networks in late 2023, BeaverTail and InvisibleFerret have been part of a long-running campaign called Contagious Interview, linked to the North Korean-linked Lazarus group. Previously, these malware types were distributed to software developers under false pretenses. The campaign has evolved to utilize ClickFix tactics to deliver malware like GolangGhost and FlexibleFerret, marking a shift in targeting less technical roles. A fake hiring platform created with Vercel serves as the malware distribution vector, advertising roles in Web3 organizations. Users are tricked into running system-specific commands under the guise of fixing a fake technical error, leading to malware deployment. BeaverTail variants in this campaign feature simplified data-stealing routines and target fewer browser extensions, focusing on Google Chrome. The use of password-protected archives for payload delivery is a novel method for BeaverTail, indicating refined attack strategies. The campaign is assessed as a limited test, not deployed at scale, suggesting operational adaptation by North Korean operators. This shift reflects a broader strategy to engage targets beyond traditional software development roles, leveraging compiled malware variants and ClickFix techniques to reach diverse sectors.

Vulnerabilities

Critical GoAnywhere MFT Flaw Poses High Risk of Exploitation

Fortra has released patches for a maximum-severity vulnerability (CVE-2025-10035, CVSS 10/10) in its GoAnywhere Managed File Transfer (MFT) software that could allow attackers to execute arbitrary commands through a deserialization flaw in the License Servlet. Successful exploitation requires the Admin Console to be internet-facing, but with thousands of deployments exposed online, security researchers warn weaponization is highly likely. Fortra has issued fixed versions 7.8.4 and 7.6.3. The flaw echoes earlier widely exploited vulnerabilities in GoAnywhere (CVE-2023-0669, CVE-2024-0204), which were abused by ransomware actors including Clop and LockBit, compromising over 130 organizations. While no active exploitation has yet been confirmed, the Shadowserver Foundation has identified more than 470 exposed instances, underscoring the urgency for remediation. Given GoAnywhere MFT's widespread use, including by Fortune 500 companies, the product remains a high-value target and organizations are strongly advised to act quickly to reduce exposure. CTIX analysts urge administrators to patch their instances immediately or, at minimum, follow Fortra's guidance to restrict external access to the Admin Console.

