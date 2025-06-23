AI.gov Inadvertent Disclosure Reveals President's Plan As AI Czar Delivers First Public Comments — AI: The Washington Report

Parts of the Trump administration's AI Action Plan were disclosed online, according to reporting from various news outlets. The disclosure of AI.gov, a new federal website aimed to "accelerate government innovation with AI," provides the first glimpse of the AI Action Plan and hints at the administration's future plans to integrate AI into federal agencies.

On June 10, David Sacks, the administration's AI Czar and lead architect of the administration's AI Action Plan, delivered his first public remarks as an administration official about AI at the AWS Summit.

Sacks underscored a deregulatory, and pro-industry approach to AI, positioning the private sector as the engine of US innovation. He also emphasized the directive from President Trump to "win the AI race" by way of innovation and investments in domestic AI infrastructure and spoke out against the risks of overly burdensome AI chip export controls.

AI.gov Disclosure Reveals Trump's AI Plans Ahead of July Deadline

Parts of the Trump administration's AI Action Plan appear to have been inadvertently disclosed according to various news outlets. The disclosed material is an early version of AI.gov, a new federal website aimed to "accelerate government innovation with AI". The US General Services Administration (GSA), the federal agency responsible for procurement of services like software, posted the website's source code on an online code site. The website has an apparent launch date of July 4, and although it has since been taken down, the exposed website is reported to include three main parts:

'CONSOLE', a "groundbreaking tool to analyze agency-wide implementation" of AI

An AI Chatbot

An Application Program Interface (API) that facilitates connections between existing systems in federal agencies and leading private AI models

The website builds on the administration's efforts to integrate AI into federal agencies and promote public-private AI partnerships. As we've written about, the administration has removed requirements for agencies that may delay or limit their use of AI and implement safeguards to mitigate cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the federal government. The administration has also promised to expedite permitting for AI data centers and make federal sites available for the construction of nuclear projects to power AI infrastructure.

The website comes as the administration's deadline for the AI Action Plan is just over one month away, on July 22. President Trump's sweeping, first-week AI Executive Order directed his top AI advisors to develop an action plan to achieve the US' policy on AI, which is to "enhance America's global AI dominance". In March, the administration received over 8,000 comments about the AI Action Plan. Questions remain about whether AI.gov will launch as planned on July 4, and if it will differ from the inadvertently disclosed version. The GSA has not responded to news outlets' requests for comment at this time.

David Sacks Outlines Trump Administration's AI Strategy at AWS Summit

The administration's AI Czar and lead architect of the AI Action Plan, David Sacks, delivered his first public remarks as an administration official at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Summit on June 10.

Sacks used the speech to outline the administration's pro-industry approach to AI, emphasizing innovation over overregulation. "We have to win on innovation," he said, adding that "in the United States, the innovation is done by the private sector" so "we need to be an enabler of the private sector." While generally skeptical of government intervention, Sacks acknowledged that "constructive regulation" has a role to play. Referencing his Silicon Valley background, Sacks contrasted "the mentality of Washington and regulators is to restrict and to control" with "the mentality of Silicon Valley, which is to be a little bit more open and have people adopt your technology. We need to...have constructive regulation as opposed to regulation that hobbles our companies and creates a huge compliance load."

Sacks comments about deregulation and innovation were anchored by his concerns about the AI race with China. Rejecting the notion that the US holds a wide lead in the AI race, he warned, "China is not years and years behind us in AI. Maybe they're 3-6 months. It's a very close race." Sacks underscored the key mandate from the Trump administration: "The directive that President Trump gave us in his first week in office was that the US has to win the AI race" and "we have to out-innovate the competition. We have to win on innovation." That competition, according to Sacks, centers almost entirely on China. He asserted that "there is no other nation that can really compete with [the US] in terms of the building blocks of AI". Sacks' remarks would suggest that the Administration is likely supportive of the provision in the House-passed Big, Beautiful Bill that would preempt state level AI regulation.

In line with this strategy, Sacks emphasized the need to rapidly expand AI infrastructure to create a "differential between the United States and China." This vision echoes the administration's January announcement of $500 billion in private-sector AI infrastructure investment and the recent Executive Order (EO), from April 8, promoting US coal industry to meet the energy demands of new AI data centers.

AI, Sacks suggested, is not just a technological priority but also a tool for geopolitical influence. He referenced Vice President JD Vance's messaging that the US "has to be the partner of the choice for the rest of the world," warning that US inaction risks "pushing them into China's arms." He also suggested the administration's pitch to Gulf States that AI is "existential" hinting at AI's role in the administration's broader foreign policy agenda. As we covered, President Trump's trip to the Middle East in May led to investments into AI data centers in the region.

Sacks also expressed concerns about AI chip export controls. "I do worry we're on a trajectory where fear could overtake opportunity and we end up sort of crippling this wonderful progress that we're seeing," he said. Addressing the administration's decision to rescind the Biden-era AI Diffusion Rule, Sacks said that the rule "made diffusion a bad word when diffusion of our technology should be a good word."

We expect a busy summer, with the finalization and official issuance of the Administration' AI plan and the resolution of the AI preemption issue. We will continue to monitor and report further.

