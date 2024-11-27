ARTICLE
27 November 2024

Neuroscience And Memory: A Deep Dive With Prof. John Dowling (Pocast)

PC
Perkins Coie LLP

Contributor

Perkins Coie LLP logo

United States Technology
Authors

Prof. John Dowling joins us on The Persuasion Occasion to discuss the science of memory and learning.

We explore the mechanisms of neurotransmission and modulation in the brain and how long-term memories are formed through biochemical changes in the brain. John dives into the creative and reconstructive nature of memory, the role of attention and emotions in perception and memory, and the creative limitations of AI.

Authors
Photo of David T. Biderman
David T. Biderman
Photo of Jasmine Wetherell
Jasmine Wetherell
