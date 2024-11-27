Neuroscience And Memory: A Deep Dive With Prof. John Dowling (Pocast)

Prof. John Dowling joins us on The Persuasion Occasion to discuss the science of memory and learning.
We explore the mechanisms of neurotransmission and modulation in the brain and how long-term memories are formed through biochemical changes in the brain. John dives into the creative and reconstructive nature of memory, the role of attention and emotions in perception and memory, and the creative limitations of AI.
