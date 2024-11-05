Apple Intelligence Is Here: Should Businesses Be Concerned?

Apple Intelligence was launched on Monday, October 28, and is available on any iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro that is updated to iOS 18.1. It is also available on certain models of iPads and Macs. As a lawyer advising companies on AI governance, I am always checking to see how new AI products might be used or create risk for a client.

The initial release of Apple Intelligence is just the tip of the iceberg. It will give Siri a more sophisticated look, a natural-sounding voice, and advanced conversational skills. Other features include writing tools and better photo editing capabilities. In December, Apple is expected to release iOS 18.2, which will have ChatGPT writing tools and the ability to focus the iPhone camera on an object and receive information about the object.

Should a business be concerned about employees having these AI features at their fingertips? Not at the moment, but that can change when ChatGPT is integrated with Siri on iPhones. Apple says it will ask for permission before it sends any information to ChatGPT.

We counsel clients to have AI governance policies in place to prohibit employees from disclosing confidential or sensitive information (think health information and HIPAA) when using AI or blindly relying on AI deliverables, which can have errors.

Businesses would be wise to integrate the use of Apple Intelligence into their AI governance policies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.