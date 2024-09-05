ARTICLE
5 September 2024

Akin Intelligence - July 2024

Welcome to the July edition of Akin Intelligence. This month, United States agencies released several key pieces of artificial intelligence (AI) guidance, including patent eligibility guidance from the United States Patent...
United States Technology
Welcome to the July edition of Akin Intelligence. This month, United States agencies released several key pieces of artificial intelligence (AI) guidance, including patent eligibility guidance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), updated guidance for secure development and risk management from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the long-awaited report on open-weights from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). Legislators moved bills forward ahead of the August recess and the European Union (EU) AI Act took its final steps before becoming effective in August.

In this issue

  • Akin Spotlight
  • Federal Action
  • Congressional Action
  • Health Care
  • Judicial Action & Administrative Proceedings
  • State Action
  • Industry Action
  • EU and U.K. Updates
  • China Updates
  • Akin Thought Leadership
  • Events

