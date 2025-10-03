Rare Earth Minerals-Part 2 – Enter Greenland's Global Significance

If you had the chance to read one of my previous articles titled Rare Earth Minerals and China's Global Dominance, https://www.braumillerlaw.com/rare-earth-minerals-and-chinas-global-dominance/ you'd see how much China dominates in possessing these rare earth mineral deposits of gold in their soil. It's been more than a little concerning to the Trump Administration as these deposits have everything to do with international security as they are needed in the production of the very high-end microchips. So, now that it has been discovered that Greenland apparently has one of the largest deposits on the planet, Trump has stated that we will have Greenland, one way or another. While he hasn't explicitly committed to military action, he's made it clear that he won't rule it out. This of course sounds more than just a little bit crazy coming from the President of the United States, as we are supposed to condemn any country's invasion of a sovereign nation for any reason. It sheds a whole new light on us condemning China's impending invasion of Taiwan much less Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Taking any level of military action would be ridiculous. Period. It's a laid-back island environment where roughly 56,000 Greenlanders live in a land most famously known for its extremes in being cold, icy, remote, and now, geologically rich with rare earth minerals. Just the kind of richness that any rapidly developing country would covet for the necessary elements in the manufacturing of advanced microchips.

Greenland, the world's largest island, of course also has geographic significance for the U.S. regarding national security, otherwise, why should we care so much about a big island covered 80% by ice. Although, it is worth mentioning that it has some of the most spectacular aurora borealis displays on the planet. At first, I thought that the Trump Administration was only keen on Greenland based on its geographic location on the globe, for military purposes mentioned. That is, until I caught a glimpse of an Australian 60 Minutes episode with the two men who were responsible for a major discovery. The Australian 60 Minutes episode titled "The Rare Essentials", which explored Greenland's rare earth mineral deposits and the geopolitical race surrounding them, first aired on Sunday, August 10, 2025. Here is a link on YouTube to the broadcast if you care to watch: US, China and Russia's new battle ground: Greenland's untapped rare earths | 60 Minutes Australia Now, the least densely populated territory on Earth has come front and center, as its strategic importance in the global rare earth supply chain has been exposed. There is of course, both good and bad with this revelation in the soil.

Energy Transition Minerals, the two founders featured in the 60 Minutes episode, has been taking samples of Greenland's rock formations since 2021 and have concluded that it may hold up to 25% of the world's undiscovered rare earth deposits, second only to China. The Ilimaussaq Complex (try to say that twice really fast) alone contains over 11 million tons of rare earth oxide equivalent, with concentrations exceeding 1.5% TREO (Total Rare Earth Oxides)—far richer than many global competitors. These deposits include neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium—critical for EV motors, wind turbines, and military tech. Apparently Greenland hosts multiple large REE deposits, especially in the southern Gardar province, where alkaline intrusions have created ideal geological conditions. The Kringlerne (Killavaat Alannguat) deposit is one of the most prominent, containing a mix of light and heavy rare earths, along with other valuable elements like zirconium and niobium. The Tanbreez deposit, now owned by Critical Metals Corp, is estimated to contain over 4 million tons of rare earth oxides, making it one of the largest undeveloped REE resources globally. The Kuannersuit (Kvanefjeld) project, rich in neodymium, dysprosium, and uranium, has faced legal and environmental hurdles but remains a focal point for future development.

So, all of this newfound attention does beg the question, prior to any crazy outside land grab, just who Governs Greenland? Well, Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Here's how it works: There is a local government as Greenland has its own parliament (Inatsisartut) and the current Prime Minister is Múte Bourup Egede of the Inuit Ataqatigiit party. It is a self-governed island, and has been since 2009, where it controls most domestic affairs, including education, health, and natural resources. Denmark still handles foreign policy, defense, and monetary policy, and appoints a High Commissioner to represent the Danish Crown. So, while Greenland isn't fully independent, it operates with substantial autonomy, especially when it comes to its rich natural resources. Worth a mention, it was a Danish colony until 1953, when it was made a part of Denmark. Greenland was finally granted home rule in 1979. The self-government act referendum in 2008 further extended its autonomy.

Given these territorial/governmental facts, the Australians stated that they were invited to explore Greenland's potential deposits, but once the "big find" was revealed, and over $150 million was invested, Greenland decided to ask the Australians to pack their bags and leave. Obviously, the commitment and spend, not to mention the inevitable reward would prohibit them from just throwing in the towel based on some more conservation-oriented Greenlanders saying that they have too many environmental concerns to allow their country to be mined. (More like raped and pillaged by outsiders) Not to be deterred, the Australians were last seen (in the 60 Minutes episode) in New York in a meeting with some heavy hitters in global finance, and of course the Trump Administration wants a major piece of the pie. As President Trump has said repeatedly, Greenland is essential to international security. He has also said that if we, the US, were in control, the Greenlanders would see riches beyond their wildest imagination. OK I exaggerated a little, but this style of rhetoric is quite often heard coming from the US President. In the US, it's known as common language when describing the benefits of policy change, executive orders, and political wins.

All of the riches these earth minerals offer aside, the majority of Greenlanders hold mixed to skeptical views about their development, especially when it comes to large-scale mining projects like those previously mentioned. Many Greenlanders worry about the ecological impact of mining, particularly the risk of radioactive contamination from uranium, which often co-occurs with rare earths. In southern Greenland, where the Kvanefjeld deposit is located, there has been strong grassroots resistance. This led to the 2021 election of the Inuit Ataqatigiit party, which campaigned on an anti-uranium and cautious mining platform. While some see mining as a path to economic diversification far beyond a simple fishing village and annoying tourists, others fear it could disrupt traditional ways of life and their somewhat pristine environment. (too cold for many) It goes without saying, but let's say it anyway, Greenlanders are well aware of what foreign interest means, from the U.S., EU, and China, and many express concern about becoming a pawn in global resource politics. So, Greenlanders are weighing long-term sovereignty, environmental stewardship, and cultural identity against short-term economic gains and geopolitical pressure. This battle over mining vs a conservation ban is now in the court system. The Greenland mining vs. conservation dispute centered around the Kvanefjeld rare earth and uranium project is currently being adjudicated through international arbitration, and not a domestic Greenlandic or Danish court. The case was initiated by Greenland Minerals A/S, a subsidiary of Australian firm Energy Transition Minerals (ETM). ETM is challenging Greenland's 2021 ban on uranium mining, arguing it constitutes expropriation under investment agreements. The arbitration is being conducted under Denmark's Arbitration Act and involves both the Government of Greenland (Naalakkersuisut) and the Government of the Kingdom of Denmark who are co-respondents. ETM is seeking $11.5 billion in compensation, which is nearly ten times Greenland's annual budget. The case is emblematic of broader tensions between sovereign environmental regulation and foreign investor rights, often resolved in Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) forums. As far as EU interests, there is Greg Barnes owner of Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S Project oversees the Kringlerne deposit, one of the world's largest rare earth sites, rich in both light and heavy REEs. He has a vision of vast riches describing Kringlerne being capable of "satisfying manufacturing demands in the U.S. for years to come". Ok, a bit bold of a statement, but he is a seasoned geologist and has been involved in Arctic resource exploration for decades.

So, at the time of this writing, late 2025, Greenland's rare earth mining landscape is heating up but it's still in a pre-production phase, with major projects navigating environmental, political, and logistical hurdles. Currently, the Tanbreez Project is moving forward which is now majority-owned by Critical Metals Corp, and is still considered the largest rare earth deposit in the world. In October 2024, the company secured an extension on its exploitation license, requiring a submission of mining and closure plans by end of 2025 and financial guarantees by June of 2026. Mining operations will begin by the end of 2028. The deposit contains over 27% heavy rare earth elements (HREEs), which are more valuable and scarcer than light REEs. The Kvanefjeld project, previously led by Australian firm Greenland Minerals A/S (now Energy Transition Minerals), remains on hold due to Greenland's 2021 ban on uranium mining.

Amidst all of this negotiating for the land grab, one must also recognize that mining in Greenland is no walk in the park. Greenland's harsh climate, limited infrastructure, and strict regulations make extraction technically and economically complex. Still, I get it, the strategic value of these deposits in light of Chinas global dominance is an attractive alternative that keeps international trade interests very high. Years ago (2019) the US signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Greenland to support sustainable mineral resource development. However, efforts to renew or expand that agreement under the current administration had stalled until recently when the U.S. State Department announced a reallocation of $1.8 billion in foreign aid under President Trump's "America First" initiative, and Greenland is a key beneficiary. Apparently $400 million is earmarked for economic development and conservation, which translates to a focus on the critical minerals and infrastructure to extract. Who are we kidding? It's resource-driven geopolitics at play, as we are living in a totally transactional environment.

Money talks of course, and the EU has actually made more tangible progress, including a 30-year mining permit granted to a Danish-French consortium for anorthosite mining. This permit opens the door for ongoing negotiations and partnerships aimed at securing low-carbon mineral inputs for European industries. Greenland's government has described these deals as a "vote of confidence in Europe", signaling a much stronger alignment with EU interests rather than with the U.S. at present. Imagine that, even after a $400 million dollar investment.

Regarding overall influence, and a slight digression, Denmark remains Greenland's dominant trade partner, both for imports and exports. China has however emerged as a major buyer, especially when it comes to raw seafood which is significant since Greenland's exports are heavily concentrated in seafood especially frozen fish, crustaceans, and fish fillets. Over 80% of Greenland's exports are fish-related products. As of July 2025 Greenland's total exports of goods and services were valued at approximately $1.36 billion US. As far as inbound trade, Greenland relies heavily on imports for fuel, machinery, and consumer goods. Its main suppliers are: Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Germany, Spain, Netherlands and Canada. So, in retrospect, are we talking about a small fishing village all primed to become millionaires? Not quite. Greenlander's aren't going to all become instantly rich and run out and purchase Kawasaki Ultra 310LX jet skis, but I think this would be a good start in future negotiations. Afterall, they are really high end with supercharged 1,498cc inline-four producing 310 horsepower—the most powerful production jet ski engine available. Luxury Features include a JETSOUND audio system, heat-resistant seat, and adjustable handlebars, launch control, cruise control, and a deep-V hull for aggressive handling in rough water and ice. The price is typically around $19,000–$20,000, depending on options, but I digress. That's about 56,000 jet skis for each individual in Greenland @ $20,000 each for a total investment of $1.1 billion roughly. Lunch money when it comes to ownership of the largest rare earth mineral deposit on the planet.

Jet skis and other high-end gifts aside, the income from the mining operations could assist with some much-needed development projects, which one can be assured will not be overlooked and could carry some weight with the conservationists. While these deals involve capital, the money flows primarily to the various project developers and stakeholders, which may include Greenlandic entities depending on ownership structure. So, there is movement as Greenland's government has issued mining licenses, but have made it abundantly clear that they retain sovereign control over their resources and can negotiate royalties, environmental safeguards, and local employment terms. So, in the end, I don't see it being necessary that the Trump Administration take Greenland by force, but from what I have seen thus far, you can't totally rule that out, just like the President said. Afterall, we did roll out the red carpet for Putin in Alaska. (literally) Here is a recent article in CNN that has Denmark ramping up it's Greenland Military posture https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/16/europe/greenland-denmark-military-defense-trump-intl-cmd Gosh, I wonder why?

