A Closer Look At The Life Sciences Industry

A&M is pleased to present a copy of our 2024 Health of the Life Sciences Industry Report. This report analyzes the health of the sector from four perspectives: equity market performance, financial performance, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, and deal sentiments in the board rooms.

The life sciences sector, which includes biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical tech, and tools and diagnostics, has been one of the most resilient and innovative industries in the face of the global pandemic and continued economic uncertainty.

Key findings include:

From a revenue growth perspective, Biotechnology and Medical tech companies still experienced above average growth during 2023. On the other hand, those companies captured by the four S&P indices presented in this report, still struggled to offset COVID revenue loss with new product launches.

Life Sciences venture capital fundraising stabilized in 2023 with approximately $15bn raised in line with 2022. This is down from 2020 and 2021 which saw a significant influx of capital and will likely remain as outlier years due to COVID.

In the realm of M&A, mentions of synergies, integration, portfolio, and strategic reviews are decreasing for 2022-2023. On the flip side, we're seeing an uptick in M&A deals and divestitures in the Life Sciences sector, showing a strong emphasis on capital priorities, with Q1 2024 seeing substantial increases in activity.

Download: 2024 Health of the Life Sciences Industry Report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.