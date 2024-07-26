Conversations With Anthony: The History & Future Of Transaction Advisory (Video)

self

We are excited to share the second episode of our 'Conversations with Anthony Caporrino' series, featuring the Managing Director and U.S. Practice Leader for the Global Transaction Advisory Group.

These discussions span a variety of topics—ranging from cultivating and managing organizational culture to exploring the impact of AI and spotting emerging trends in Private Equity.

Joining Anthony in this episode is Jeremy Nanus, Managing Director with A&M's Global Transaction Advisory Group. With nearly 20 years of experience, Jeremy is an expert in the history of due diligence and follows in the career path of his father, a pioneer in the field, and his older brother, who has also worked in transaction advisory.

Together, Anthony and Jeremy discuss the numerous changes that have shaped the transaction advisory industry over the years. Their conversation covers a broad spectrum, from industry evolution and the advent of sell-side work to the future implications of AI on the sector.

Watch the full episode to gain insightful perspectives on how our industry has transformed and what lies ahead.

Originally published by 25 July, 2024

