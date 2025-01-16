A Conversation With WIT's Hatch-Waxman Practice Chair: Examining 2024 ANDA Litigation Activity

Recently, we spoke to our Hatch-Waxman Practice Chair, Michael Crowe, to gain insights into Hatch-Waxman litigation trends in 2024. Here's what he had to say about filings and possible trends in the year ahead.

Recently, we spoke to our Hatch-Waxman Practice Chair, Michael Crowe, to gain insights into Hatch-Waxman litigation trends in 2024. Crowe and the WIT Team are working diligently to provide clients with experienced industry professionals with diverse backgrounds in pharmaceutical sciences who can explain complex drug formulations, manufacturing processes, and the science behind the drug's action. Here's what he had to say about filings and possible trends in the year ahead.

Q: Given the volume of litigation filed in 2023, how did 2024's case volume compare? Did you observe an upward or downward trend in ANDA filings?

Crowe: As we documented in our 2023 report, the number of ANDAs filed has generally declined since 2017 with a noticeable dip after COVID-19. It looks like that trend continued in 2024 with an estimated 801 original ANDAs submitted in 2024.

Q: What trends emerged in 2024 in terms of the products most frequently involved in Hach-Waxman litigation? Have there been notable high-profile cases in these areas?

Crowe: Xarelto has been at the center of much of the year's Hatch-Waxman litigation, reflecting a broader focus on high-value, widely used pharmaceutical products. A particularly notable opinion was issued in October: Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. v. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. In this case, Judge Chesley ruled that five patents asserted by Teva were improperly listed in the Orange Book. This decision has sparked increased scrutiny of Orange Book listings, drawing attention not only from litigators but also from the FTC, which is intensifying its oversight of how patents are listed and the competitive implications for generic drug manufacturers.

Cases like this highlight a growing trend where courts and regulators are taking a closer look at the intersection of intellectual property and competition, with significant implications for Hatch-Waxman disputes going forward.

Q: In your experience, how significant is the role of expert testimony in Hatch-Waxman cases, and what qualities make an expert particularly effective?

Crowe: Expert testimony is critical in Hatch-Waxman cases due to their inherently scientific nature. These disputes often hinge on an expert's ability to provide clear, concise explanations of complex topics like pharmacology or bioequivalence. An effective expert not only conveys technical mastery but also communicates persuasively, making dense scientific details accessible to judges and maintaining credibility under scrutiny. Their ability to simplify and articulate these concepts can make the difference between success and failure in a case.

With amendments to Rule 702 causing increased scrutiny around expert's testimony, methodology, and background, working with an expert agency that has experience in the sector can help ensure that attorneys engage with experts who can communicate their testimony effectively and are adequately equipped to address issues at the center of their dispute.

Q: Where can practitioners find comprehensive updates and insights on the latest developments on the Hatch-Waxman Act and ANDA litigation?

There are many resources that provide updates and insights on Hatch-Waxman and ANDA litigation, and we utilize a variety of resources to inform our practice activity. For example, WIT publishes a yearly ANDA report and individual judge reports that offer in-depth analyses and trends in this space utilizing data from Docket Navigator and Lex Machina. Recently, we published a new judge report covering Judge Michael Shipp's activity at the District Court of the District of New Jersey, and the 100 ANDA cases he has presided over since being appointed in 2012. Additionally, the ACI Paragraph IV Disputes Conference is an invaluable resource. We sponsored the event last year, gaining insights from top ANDA litigators and in-house counsel from leading pharmaceutical companies.

Q: What unique advantages does WIT's Hatch-Waxman Practice offer to companies involved in ANDA litigation?

