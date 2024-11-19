Even In "Unprecedented" Times, There Is Precedent

The word unprecedented has been used a lot in the past two weeks. Perhaps appropriately. Below is some precedent that's been on this blogger's mind recently and that may be relevant in the coming days, weeks, and months:

Unprecedented or not, we can expect important changes in the coming months. One thing won't change, however. Hyman, Phelps & McNamara, P.C. and the FDA Law Blog will keep our finger on the pulse of developments in the law and our readers informed of how those developments affect them.