Five Questions With A Life Sciences Lawyer: Michael Ryan

What is your favorite part about practicing life sciences law at McDermott?

Clients come to us with difficult questions that require not just a command of the law, but an in-depth understanding of their business – and in some cases, the technology that makes their business different. Even after more than 16 years, I'm constantly learning something new, and the job is never boring!

What is the biggest opportunity and greatest challenge facing clients in your area of focus today?

Diagnostics companies face a lot of challenges, such as IP and fundraising. But in my corner of the world, the biggest problem is the timeline to reimbursement. It can take companies three to five years to get reimbursement from the time they think they're market ready. The length of this pathway creates many challenges, but also substantial opportunity for those clients who are able to make it through.

What advice would you give to junior lawyers looking to build their practice in your focus area?

Be curious, particularly when it comes to the science underlying a technology. Many lawyers are reluctant to get too "in the weeds," but it can be a real differentiator when your clients see that you really understand how the technology works and how that can have implications for payor viewpoints.

What is the proudest moment of your career to date?

My proudest moment was coming up with an argument that helped our client double their Medicare reimbursement rate – and then hearing the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publicly offer that as an example of the type of thinking they like to see.

What is your favorite hobby, activity, or creative outlet?

I took up snowboarding two years ago, primarily so I won't have to sit in the lodge while my wife and kids all go out skiing. It's not something I grew up doing, but it's really pretty enjoyable!

