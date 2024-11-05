ARTICLE
5 November 2024

Connecticut's $39 Million Award A Bitter Bill For Pharmacy To Swallow

Connecticut AG William Tong obtained a judgment in his favor in his office's lawsuit against Assured Rx, LLC ("Assured")...
  • Connecticut AG William Tong obtained a judgment in his favor in his office's lawsuit against Assured Rx, LLC ("Assured"), which alleged that the pharmacy engaged in a kickback scheme in violation of state false claims and anti-kickback statutes.
  • According to the AG's office, the complaint alleged that Assured orchestrated a scheme in which retired state employees would obtain costly compound drug prescriptions covered by the state retiree benefit plan, recruit other plan members to participate, and be paid illegal kickbacks.
  • In its opinion, the court ordered Assured to pay $30.9 million in treble damages and $8.4 million in civil penalties.

