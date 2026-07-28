Can Pied-à-terre Tax Liability Survive A Sale? FAQ For Owners, Purchasers And Co-op Boards

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New York City’s pied-à-terre tax has entered its implementation stage following issuance by the Department of Finance (“DOF”) of final rules governing the tax. Following a July 9, 2026 public comment hearing, new amendments have provided limited guidance on residency determinations, appeals and documentation requirements, while leaving several notable issues unresolved.

Below, we address questions we hear most often from clients. Given the complexity of the tax and potential exposure for owners, purchasers, and cooperative (“co-op”) boards, we encourage our clients to contact tax professionals to discuss how the pied-à-terre tax may impact them.

When did the pied-à-terre tax take effect?

As discussed in our prior coverage here, the tax became effective on July 1, 2026.

Owners whose properties are determined to be subject to the tax are expected to receive notice from the DOF by August 30, 2026.

How many homes are expected to be affected by the pied-à-terre tax?

According to New York City’s most recent housing survey, fewer than 13,000 of approximately 3.6 million housing units are expected to be subject to the tax.

What information will owners receive if the DOF determines that their property is subject to the tax?

A DOF determination notice will include the projected amount of the tax and deadline for filing an appeal.

How much time does an owner have to appeal a DOF determination?

Owners generally have 30 days to appeal a determination that a property is subject to the tax.

Although commenters requested a longer appeal period, the DOF declined to extend the deadline. Accordingly, owners should be prepared to assemble supporting documentation promptly upon receiving such notice.

Who may provide documentation to establish primary residency?

The final rules broaden the categories of individuals who may provide residency documentation in addition to owners, including:

Spouses occupying the property;

Month-to-month tenants; and

Certain subtenants occupying the property pursuant to a sublease.

What documentation can be used to prove primary residency?

The DOF clarified that state and federal personal income tax returns remain acceptable forms of proof of residency. The tax return must be the occupant’s most recently filed return prior to the submission of an appeal.

The DOF did not expand the list of acceptable documentation that may be submitted beyond those contemplated by the proposed rules.

Did the DOF change how co-op units will be valued?

No.

The valuation of co-op units was one of the most heavily contested aspects of the proposed rules as commenters expressed concern that exceptionally valuable units could skew the valuation of other units within the same building.

Despite such concerns, the DOF declined to modify its valuation methods.

Are similar second-home taxes imposed elsewhere in the United States or internationally?

Yes.

Taxes targeting non-primary residences are not unique to New York City. Comparable measures include Vancouver’s Empty Homes Tax, Toronto’s Vacant Home Tax and Rhode Island’s so-called “Taylor Swift” tax, which earned its nickname as applied to the popstar’s luxury coastal estate. Similar taxes have been implemented for over a decade in Singapore and Paris as well.

The policy rationale underlying these taxes is generally similar: generating revenue from properties that are not used as primary residences but that nonetheless enjoy the benefits of public services and infrastructure.

Can leasing a property affect whether the pied-à-terre tax applies?

Potentially.

The final rules clarify that a lease or sublease will not automatically be treated as an arms-length transaction if circumstances suggest that the arrangement was structured primarily to avoid application of the tax.

Owners may need to review leases to ensure that such agreements reflect bona fide occupancy and commercially reasonably terms.

Can a purchaser become liable for a previous owner’s unpaid pied-à-terre tax?

Potentially.

One of the most controversial aspects of the final rules reflects the DOF’s decision not to adopt protections for innocent purchasers who acquire property without knowledge of unpaid taxes attributable to prior ownership.

According to the DOF, state law imposes the tax on the property itself, not on a specific owner. As a result, liabilities associated with the property may remain even after title changes hands.

How long does the DOF have to audit compliance?

The DOF may audit records and assess potential liabilities for up to six years after an applicable tax period.

Tax liabilities may be identified years after a purchase, potentially exposing purchasers to issues that originated during prior ownership.

When is the tax due?

For the first fiscal year (July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027), the tax is due on January 1, 2027. Semi-annual installments will be due for future fiscal years on July 1st and January 1st.

While the DOF rejected a number of changes requested during the public comment period, the DOF noted that it will “continue to consider” whether future revisions are warranted as implementation of the tax continues.

We are continuing to monitor all developments. For more information, please click here for our prior blog post dated June 3, 2026 describing the core features of the pied-à-terre tax, including covered properties, valuation phases and operational burdens.

Sources:

Assemb. Bill A10009C, 2025-2026 Leg., Reg. Sess. (N.Y. 2026)

Gaumer, E. The 2023 New York City Housing and Vacancy Survey: Selected Initial Findings. New York, NY: New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development; 2024.

N.Y.C Dept of Fin., Notice of Adoption of Final Rules, https://www.nyc.gov/assets/finance/downloads/pdf/rules/final-rules-relating-to-surcharge-on-certain-non-primary-residences-signed.pdf

N.Y.C Dept of Fin., Written Public Comments Submitted to the Department of Finance, Rule Relating to Surcharge on Certain Non-Primary Residences, https://www.nyc.gov/assets/finance/downloads/pdf/rules/surcharge-on-certain-non-primary-residences-rule-comments.pdf