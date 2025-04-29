Real Estate, Land Use & Environmental Newsletter - April 2025

In our latest Real Estate, Environmental, and Land Use newsletter, we cover key updates for developers, property owners, and contractors. Explore the impact of NJDEP's revised Ground Water Quality Standards on remediation projects and compliance. Plus, gain insights into the NJDEP's proposed amendments to the Site Remediation Reform Act, which could shift risk onto property Sellers in commercial transactions, affecting due diligence and remediation responsibilities.

Latest Updates

Recent Transactions & Land Use Approvals

In Q1 2025, Porzio's Real Estate, Environmental and Land Use team:

Assisted a leading Dunkin franchisee in securing development approvals for the brand's new drive-thru only initiative at a number of the franchisee's locations throughout the State.

Negotiated a lease for a publicly traded global food brand company for 47,000 square feet of office and food research and development space in Parsippany NJ.

Worked with the developer of a mixed-use redevelopment project within a designated transit village, involving the conversion of vacant former office space into ground-level retail space with nine residential units above.

Secured State and local approvals for a Class 5 Cannabis retailer in Jersey City.

Successfully defended our commercial tenant who was the victim of its landlord's wrongful eviction action. The Lease provided tenant with a fifteen (15) day cure period and the Trial Court dismissed the eviction action because the landlord did not provide the tenant with the required notice. On reconsideration, the Court found that the Trial Judge's dismissal of the eviction action was proper.

Represented the developer of a 141-unit multifamily development that includes both market rate and affordable housing with dedicated units for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Guided the development team for a five-story mixed-use redevelopment project involving the conversion of a former office building into ground-level retail space with 24 residential units above.

Assisted a U.S. manufacturer of electric vehicles with the development of its charging outpost concept in Southampton, NY.

Served as part of the development team for a utility company in the entitlement process for expanded and new electric substations.

Represented global engineering firm and its UK affiliate by providing strategic guidance in connection with the negotiation and execution of a prime office space lease and ancillary agreements in central London.

