Broad Street Brief: Council Grants Initial Approval To Sixers Arena

CITY HALL

Arena Legislation Update

Following several delays to allow more time for negotiation, the Philadelphia City Council granted preliminary approval to several bills authorizing the development of the proposed Sixers arena in Center City. Amendments included increasing the community benefits agreement from $50 million to $60 million, with additional funding for community programs and services. The legislative package is likely to pass finally next week.

City Contracting Issues Leave Nonprofits Waiting Months for Payment

A task force convened by Mayor Parker to investigate Philadelphia's inconsistent contracting practices released its findings this week, highlighting a lack of oversight that has contributed to significant delays in payments to nonprofits, impacting their ability to deliver critical services. The task force recommends increasing staffing levels, upgrading technology, and improving centralized oversight to improve the contracting system.

Around Town

Philadelphia to Host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Games

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will host eight games of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, showcasing the city's readiness for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Unlike the 2026 tournament, which features national teams, the 2025 event will highlight top club teams from around the world.

Temple's New Exhibitions Director Aims to Reimagine Public Art Spaces

Dr. Matthew Jordan-Miller Kenyatta, the new Director of Exhibitions at Temple University, plans to transform Temple Contemporary by integrating urban planning and cultural identity into public art spaces.

Sale of UArts Buildings Attracts Interest

The bankruptcy sale of nine University of the Arts (UArts) buildings in Center City, including the iconic Hamilton Hall, presents a significant opportunity to reshape Philadelphia's core commercial and arts district, attracting interest from developers and other major real estate players like Temple University.

Vision Zero Demonstrates Progress on Highways, Setbacks on Broad Street

The City's latest Vision Zero report highlights significant progress in reducing fatalities on Roosevelt Boulevard, thanks to speed enforcement cameras. However, Broad Street remains a major concern, with an increase in deaths attributed to speeding and large SUVs.

PennDOT Seeks Public Input on Roosevelt Blvd. Redesign

PennDOT is seeking public feedback on six long-term transit options for redesigning Roosevelt Boulevard, including the potential construction of a subway line in Northeast Philadelphia.

Commonwealth Court Lifts Philadelphia Ban on Casino-Style Skill Games

The Commonwealth Court lifted Philadelphia's ban on casino-style skill games, which the City had labeled "nuisances." While the legality of these games is still being debated at the state level, the decision is viewed as a win for small businesses that depend on the income these games generate.

New Safeguards for Housing Voucher Holders in Effect

The City is enforcing new protections to prevent landlords from discriminating against tenants using housing vouchers, aiming to improve access to affordable housing and ensure fair treatment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.