Update On Orange County's Proposed Ordinance To Halt Certain Development Projects

On October 29, 2024, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners approved a new ordinance that will temporarily suspend all comprehensive plan text and map amendments, rezonings, and special exceptions, but provides a window of time between October 29, 2024, and December 11, 2024, to submit small-scale comprehensive plan amendments, rezonings, and special exceptions. The deadline to request a pre-application meeting for comprehensive plan amendments is November 14, 2024.

We previously reported on Orange County's proposed ordinance suspending the processing of certain comprehensive plan amendments, rezonings, and special exceptions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.