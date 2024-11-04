Update On Orange County's Proposed Ordinance To Halt Certain Development Projects

The firm’s original four partners were engaged primarily in a burgeoning real estate practice. While our real estate practice and deep-rooted involvement in that industry remains an integral component of the firm, we have grown alongside the dynamic needs of our clients and community at large. Today, the firm’s lawyers advise clients on almost every aspect of business: from copyrights and trademarks to high-stakes, high-profile litigation; from complex commercial and residential real estate issues to wealth management; from labor and employment law to healthcare; from capital raising and entity formation to corporate growth and expansion locally, nationally and internationally.
On October 29, 2024, the Orange County Board of County
Commissioners approved a new ordinance that will temporarily
suspend all comprehensive plan text and map amendments, rezonings,
and special exceptions, but provides a window of time between
October 29, 2024, and December 11, 2024, to submit small-scale
comprehensive plan amendments, rezonings, and special exceptions.
The deadline to request a pre-application meeting for
comprehensive plan amendments is November 14, 2024.
We previously reported on Orange County's
proposed ordinance suspending the processing of certain
comprehensive plan amendments, rezonings, and special
exceptions.
