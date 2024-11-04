ARTICLE
4 November 2024

Update On Orange County's Proposed Ordinance To Halt Certain Development Projects

On October 29, 2024, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners approved a new ordinance that will temporarily suspend all comprehensive plan text and map amendments...
On October 29, 2024, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners approved a new ordinance that will temporarily suspend all comprehensive plan text and map amendments, rezonings, and special exceptions, but provides a window of time between October 29, 2024, and December 11, 2024, to submit small-scale comprehensive plan amendments, rezonings, and special exceptions. The deadline to request a pre-application meeting for comprehensive plan amendments is November 14, 2024.

We previously reported on Orange County's proposed ordinance suspending the processing of certain comprehensive plan amendments, rezonings, and special exceptions.

