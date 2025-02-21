Submarine Networks EMEA 2025 - Key Takeaways

As ever, Submarine Networks EMEA 2025 provided a fascinating series of insights into submarine systems, which are key arteries to global digital infrastructure.

Baker Botts is a leading global law firm. The foundation for our differentiated client support rests on our deep business acumen and technical experience built over decades of focused leadership in our sectors and practices. For more information, please visit bakerbotts.com.

As ever, Submarine Networks EMEA 2025 provided a fascinating series of insights into submarine systems, which are key arteries to global digital infrastructure.

Some themes which we took away:

1. unsurprisingly, given events over the last 12 months, industry players are focused on cable security and resilience: geopolitics is triggering careful planning around alternative route selection.

2.foreign direct investment (FDI) scrutiny is tightening, affecting equipment supply chains and consortium selection.

3. look out forexported compute power. New subsea routes are responding to the search for data centre power supply and can provide a key connectivity bridge between location of power (a critical input to data centre operations) and use of capacity

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.