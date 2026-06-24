Supply Chain Market Update: Carrier Surcharges And Capacity Discipline Drive A Rate Recovery Amid Logistics-Cost Inflation

Surcharge-driven pricing and geopolitical disruption are intensifying supply side freight inflation, with tightening capacity in trucking and air and carrier-controlled ocean rates pushing costs higher despite still-muted demand. This analysis examines the widest supply-demand imbalances in recent history, marking a renewed phase of supply-driven inflation across global logistics networks.

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Surcharge-driven pricing and geopolitical disruption are intensifying supply side freight inflation, with tightening capacity in trucking and air and carrier-controlled ocean rates pushing costs higher despite still-muted demand.

Key themes highlighted in this month’s update include:

Global / macro: Logistics costs have reached their highest levels since April 2022 as transport prices surge and capacity collapses, marking one of the widest supply-demand imbalances in recent history and signaling a renewed phase of supply-driven inflation.

Ocean & air freight: Rate increases are being driven by carriers and disruptions, not demand-led, with ocean pricing recovering on surcharges and capacity discipline while air freight rates jump sharply (~30% YoY) due to fuel costs and Middle East-related capacity disruptions.

U.S. trucking: Reduction in capacity is increasing rates and compressing the contract-spot spread, in addition to the significant pressure of fuel prices on rates.

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