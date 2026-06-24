Customs Enforcement Overhaul: What Importers And Brokers Need To Do Now

On June 3, 2026, President Trump issued Executive Order 14411, “Strengthening Customs Enforcement,” directing the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to tighten importer eligibility, increase disclosure obligations, and expand enforcement measures across the U.S. import system.

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On June 3, 2026, President Trump issued Executive Order 14411, “Strengthening Customs Enforcement,” directing the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to tighten importer eligibility, increase disclosure obligations, and expand enforcement measures across the U.S. import system.

While many of the order’s requirements will depend on forthcoming implementation guidance, the overall direction is already clear: CBP is moving toward a more heavily vetted, more transparent, and more financially accountable importer-of-record framework. Importers and customs brokers should begin preparing now, particularly where current operations depend on foreign importer-of-record structures, limited ownership disclosures, or compliance processes that may not withstand greater scrutiny.

Key Changes for Importers of Record

For all importers of record, the order directs DHS and CBP to revise importer eligibility requirements. Those revisions are expected to include minimum tangible domestic assets, higher bond requirements, and mandatory designation and reporting of the importer of record to CBP. Importers of record are also expected to provide expanded information to CBP, including anticipated import volumes, year organized, ownership and beneficial ownership information, business affiliations, and domestic asset disclosures.

The order also imposes a new “good standing” requirement. Good standing will be based on the importer’s and its affiliates’ customs compliance history, payment of customs liabilities, and other factors CBP considers relevant. An importer of record that is not in good standing will be barred from importing into the United States or engaging in activities directly related to importation, including appointing a customs broker to act as importer of record on its behalf.

In addition, the order calls for heightened disclosure and certification requirements relating to supply chain compliance. Importers should expect expanded certification obligations, additional reporting of tax and business identifiers, and more detailed disclosures concerning the supply chain and production methods of imported merchandise. The order also directs CBP to require submission of information that foreign exporters were required to provide to their own customs authorities before export to the United States.

Special Impact on Foreign Importers of Record

Foreign importers of record face some of the most immediate and significant changes. The order directs CBP to prohibit foreign importers of record from filing informal entries and to impose stricter conditions on formal entries. Those conditions include limits on the use of continuous bonds, unless CBP is satisfied that revenue is fully protected and compliance can be assured. Foreign importers of record will also need to be validated in CTPAT, if eligible, or use a CTPAT-validated and licensed customs broker to file entries.

The order’s definitions are also important. A “U.S. importer of record” must satisfy specific citizenship, residency, organizational, beneficial ownership, and U.S. presence criteria. Entities that do not meet those standards will be treated as foreign importers of record, with all of the restrictions that status now carries. For companies relying on minimally structured U.S. entities or similar arrangements, this aspect of the order may become particularly significant once CBP issues implementing guidance.

Enforcement Pressure Is Expected to Increase

The order also directs CBP to increase enforcement through stronger use of liquidated damages claims, more audits, heightened broker accountability, stricter mitigation standards, and targeted enforcement against forced labor, misclassification, undervaluation, and transshipment.

For repeat offenders, the order signals a significantly tougher posture. It calls for a minimum penalty floor, a liquidated damages floor, and reduced mitigation flexibility. Importers should therefore expect customs violations to become more expensive and more difficult to resolve once these standards are implemented.

Implementation Timing and Immediate Action Items

Because the order was issued on June 3, 2026, the 90-day measures are expected around early September 2026, while the 180-day measures are expected around late November to early December 2026, unless CBP acts sooner through guidance or operational directives.

Requirement Deadline Expected Timing Action Now Foreign IOR informal entries prohibited Promptly Summer 2026 Identify shipments using foreign IOR informal entry New formal-entry rules for foreign IORs Promptly Summer 2026 Review bond, broker, and CTPAT needs Foreign-exporter customs information required 90 days Early September 2026 Set up process to collect exporter customs filings Revised mitigation and penalty standards 90 days Early September 2026 Reassess penalty exposure and compliance gaps Revised importer eligibility rules 180 days Late November to early December 2026 Review importer structure, assets, and bond sufficiency “Good standing” requirement 180 days Late November to early December 2026 Audit compliance and duty-payment history IOR registry updates and risk tiering 180 days Late November to early December 2026 Confirm IOR records are complete and current Enhanced and recurrent vetting 180 days Late November to early December 2026 Map affiliates and import-related service providers Expanded ownership and asset disclosures 180 days Late November to early December 2026 Gather ownership, affiliate, and U.S. asset information Higher bond and domestic asset requirements 180 days Late November to early December 2026 Consult sureties, brokers, and counsel

Practical Takeaways

Importers and customs brokers should not wait for final regulations before assessing risk.

First, companies should review bond structures and financial backing now. If CBP raises minimum bond requirements or expects stronger domestic asset support, some importers may need to adjust their customs structure or increase financial commitments to maintain uninterrupted import activity.

Second, companies should begin organizing ownership, beneficial ownership, affiliate, and domestic asset information. These disclosures are likely to become central to importer eligibility and CBP vetting.

Third, importers of record and their affiliates should assess their compliance history now. The forthcoming good-standing standard will likely focus on customs compliance, customs debt payment history, and broader trade-law risk indicators. Any company with prior customs issues should evaluate whether remediation or compliance enhancements are needed before CBP formalizes the standard.

Fourth, importers should consider whether they can reliably obtain upstream documentation from foreign suppliers and exporters. The order points toward deeper scrutiny of supply-chain records and foreign-export data, which may require stronger coordination with overseas counterparties.

Finally, companies using foreign importer-of-record structures should closely evaluate whether those structures remain viable. The prohibition on informal entries and the additional conditions for formal entries may significantly increase cost, complexity, and operational risk. In some cases, businesses may want to consider whether a compliant U.S. importer-of-record structure is feasible.

Bottom Line

EO 14411 represents a significant tightening of the importer-of-record framework. Although key details remain to be implemented, the message is clear: importer status will require more transparency, more financial substance, more documentation, and stronger compliance credentials than before.

Importers and brokers that begin preparing now will be better positioned when CBP starts translating the order into binding operational requirements.

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