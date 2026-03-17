We Have A Guru For That (Video)

Braumiller Law Group, PLLC, is a highly respected boutique law firm based in Dallas, Texas with offices in the US and Mexico. The firm is focused on international trade compliance and proven strategies to optimize global trade business practices. The attorneys and trade advisors of Braumiller Law Group, and Braumiller Consulting Group, know exactly how to navigate the intricate maze of global trade regulations, and have a successful track record for helping clients save millions of dollars in compliance penalties.
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We, Braumiller Consulting Group, have a solid team of gurus for trade compliance matters related to anything you my need assistance with inclusive of: Section 301 & 232 Classification Analyses, Section 301 Tariff Impact Analyses for Imports, and Import Processes and Global Customs, Export Processes, Licensing and Agreements, Risk Assessments, US Export Classification, Duty Recovery Opportunities, Compliance Manuals, etc.
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