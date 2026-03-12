The US Supreme Court's IEEPA Decision On Tariffs – Behind The Headlines (Podcast)

In this episode of Bad News, Good Lawyers, host Tom Firestone is joined by former Supreme Court clerk and co-chair of our Appellate & Supreme Court Practice Keith Bradley...

With a multidisciplinary team of over 1,500 lawyers in over 40 offices across four continents, we are well-established geographically with strong local and regional positions in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America, and our practice experience spans all key sectors.

Squire Patton Boggs is a full service global law firm providing insight at the point where law, business and government meet, giving you a voice, supporting your ambitions and achieving successful outcomes.

Article Insights

Tom Firestone’s articles from Squire Patton Boggs LLP are most popular: in United States Squire Patton Boggs LLP are most popular: within Immigration, Criminal Law, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

with readers working within the Transport and Law Firm industries

In this episode of Bad News, Good Lawyers, host Tom Firestone is joined by former Supreme Court clerk and co-chair of our Appellate & Supreme Court Practice Keith Bradley, who provides an in-depth legal analysis of the Supreme Court's recent decision in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, more commonly known as the “IEEPA decision.”

Listen now

self

*The views expressed by guests on Bad News, Good Lawyers are those of the guest and do not necessarily reflect the views of Squire Patton Boggs.

Key questions addressed in this episode

Does the fact that three “conservative” justices aligned with three “liberal” justices presage a new alignment on the court? Why does the power to impose an embargo not include the power to impose tariffs? What does the decision mean for secondary tariffs like those imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil? What does the “Major Questions” doctrine have to do with the IEEPA decision? How viable is the administration's plan to use the Trade Act of 1974 to reimpose tariffs invalidated by the Supreme Court? What does the IEEPA decision mean for refunds?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.