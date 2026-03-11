U.S. Producer Files New Trade Case Against Imports Of Truck Bed Covers From China

RealTruck, Inc.; Laurmark Enterprises, Inc.; Undercover, Inc.; Retrax Holdings, LLC; Truxedo, Inc.; Extang Corporation; A.R.E. Accessories LLC; and Roll-N-Lock Corporation...

The Petition

RealTruck, Inc.; Laurmark Enterprises, Inc.; Undercover, Inc.; Retrax Holdings, LLC; Truxedo, Inc.; Extang Corporation; A.R.E. Accessories LLC; and Roll-N-Lock Corporation (collectively, “Petitioners”) have filed new petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce (“DOC”) and the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) seeking the imposition of antidumping (“AD”) and countervailing duties (“CVD”) on imports into United States of truck bed covers (“TBCs”) from China.

Petitioners allege that imports of TBCs are being dumped in the U.S. market by being sold for less than fair value and that the TBCs are being unfairly subsidized by the government of China. Petitioners allege that these imports are injuring the domestic producers.

The imported products subject to these petitions are TBCs – also known as “tonneau covers” — serve various purposes, including securing truck bed contents and weather resistance. TBCs are typically customized to fit specific pickup truck models and come in a variety of configurations. Folding TBCs consist of two or more interconnected panels which may be made from a rigid material (e.g., aluminum, fiberglass, carbon fiber) or soft material (e.g., vinyl) kept taut with a rigid frame. Roll-up TBCs can be made of soft material (e.g., vinyl) with rigid crossbars or slats (e.g., aluminum) which allow the cover to roll forward for access to the truck bed, and which can be secured with straps, buckles, or other fasteners. Retractable TBCs are designed to slide rearward alongside rails into a front canister, delivering adjustable, “any-position” bed access. Retractable TBCs are made of interconnected rigid slats (i.e., aluminum or polycarbonate slats running on bearings) or one-piece aluminum-reinforced polycarbonate designs that eliminate hinge lines. Retractable TBCs may be manually operated or electrically powered with a motor. Electric models may also include features such as fob keys, Bluetooth connectivity, or LED lights. One-piece TBCs are rigid covers that open from the tailgate end of the truck bed using a hinge or pivot, typically with the assistance of struts for opening and closing.

Scope of the Investigation

The following language describes the imported merchandise that Petitioners intend to cover in these investigations:

The scope of the petitions covers truck bed covers (“TBCs”), which are protective shields made of aluminum, fiberglass, carbon fiber, plastic, and/or water-resistant fabric that are sized to span the open-top area of a pickup truck. When fully assembled, truck bed covers have a width between 45 and 75 inches (actual) and a length between 55 and 100 inches (actual), and can be used to secure the cargo area of a pickup truck and/or repel water.

TBCs typically encompass four general configurations — i.e., folding, roll-up, one-piece, and retractable. The scope of the petitions includes not only the cover material, but also any hardware for the mounting or storage of the cover (e.g., rails, latches, straps, clasps, clamps, nuts, bolts, washers, screws, hitch pins, weather strips/seals/gaskets) or other parts (e.g., locks, struts, drain tubes, canisters, motors), provided that such items accompany the cover at the time of importation or are otherwise invoiced together with the cover.

Excluded from the scope are truck caps (also known as camper shells, toppers, or canopies), which are enclosures that can be mounted on truck bed rails to extend the height of a truck bed by at least 12 inches (actual), thus creating a fully-enclosed, lockable storage area for cargo.

Also excluded from the scope of the petitions are any products already covered by the scope of any extant antidumping and/or countervailing duty orders, including Aluminum Extrusions from the People's Republic of China: Antidumping Duty Order, 76 Fed. Reg. 30650 (May 26, 2011), and Aluminum Extrusions from the People's Republic of China: Countervailing Duty Order, 76 Fed. Reg. 30653 (May 26, 2011).

The products subject to the petitions are currently classifiable under subheading 8708.29.5160 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS). Although the HTSUS subheading is provided for convenience and customs purposes, the written description of the scope of the petitions is dispositive.

Key Facts

Foreign Producers/Exporters and U.S. Importers: Please contact Clark Hill's international trade team for a listing of individual importers and exporters named in the petitions.

AD/CVD margins: Petitioners alleged the following AD and CVD margins:

China: AD margin from 150.74% to 274.47%, ad valorem, and a CVD margin above de minimis.

The Investigation

The DOC and the ITC will conduct parallel investigations. The ITC will first determine if there is a reasonable indication of material injury or threat of injury to the U.S. industry. The DOC will then determine whether imports are being dumped or unfairly subsidized and will calculate corresponding AD and CVD duty margin that importers will need to pay on their entries.

If the DOC issues an affirmative preliminary determination, importers will be required to deposit the estimated AD/CVD duties on their imports as of the date that the DOC publishes its affirmative preliminary determination in the Federal Register. In this case, the DOC's preliminary determinations are currently expected by May 21, 2026 (CVD) and August 4, 2026 (AD), although the schedule is subject to change. Importers should be aware that cash deposits may apply earlier if the DOC finds that there is a surge of imports after the petitions were filed.

Next Steps

Given the strict statutory deadlines, governing AD and CVD investigations, U.S. importers and foreign producers are advised to prepare as soon as possible.

If this product is of interest to your business, please contact Clark Hill's international trade for additional details and strategic guidance. information.

A schedule of approximate key dates is below.

Approximate Key Dates* Antidumping Duty Investigation Event No. of Days Date of Action Petition Filed 0 2/25/2026 DOC Initiation Date 20 3/17/2026 DOC Separate Rate Applications 41 4/7/2026 DOC Q&V Questionnaires 44 4/10/2026 ITC Preliminary Determination 45 4/13/2026 DOC Preliminary AD Determination 160 8/4/2026 DOC Final AD Determination 235 10/19/2026 ITC Final AD Determination 280 12/2/2026 DOC AD Publication of Order 287 12/9/2026 Countervailing Duty Investigation Event No. of Days Date of Action Petition Filed 0 02/25/2026 DOC Initiation Date 20 3/17/2026 DOC Q&V Questionnaires 44 4/10/2026 ITC Preliminary Determination 45 4/13/2026 DOC Preliminary CVD Determination 85 5/21/2026 Request for a DOC Hearing 122 6/29/2026 DOC Final CVD Determination 160 8/4/2026 ITC Final CVD Determination 205 9/18/2026 DOC CVD Publication of Order 212 9/25/2026

*All deadlines are approximate and are subject to change throughout the course of an investigation. Deadlines that fall on a weekend or Federal holiday are extended to the next business day, as shown above. Contact Clark Hill for current updates and details.

