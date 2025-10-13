Navigating Volatile Tariff Landscapes: Effective Strategies For Cost Mitigation

Navigating volatile tariff landscapes and supply chain disruptions presents a formidable challenge to businesses, straining financial resources. While recent stability may cause a holding pattern, leaders should not remain reactive, especially with the pending expiration of the truce with China and Supreme Court hearings on tariff legality.

Ankura offers actionable strategies — like the First Sale Rule, Foreign-Trade Zones, and Supplier Diversification — to build a more resilient, cost-effective, and diversified supply chain. To quickly identify your biggest risks and fastest wins, Ankura provides a Rapid Tariff Vulnerability Assessment (RTVA), a two-to-three-week engagement. Contact us to move from a holding pattern to an action plan.

