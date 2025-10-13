ARTICLE
13 October 2025

Navigating Volatile Tariff Landscapes: Effective Strategies For Cost Mitigation

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
Navigating volatile tariff landscapes and supply chain disruptions presents a formidable challenge to businesses...
United States International Law
Keith Jelinek,Rick Maicki,Corinne Lim
+3 Authors
Keith Jelinek’s articles from Ankura Consulting Group LLC are most popular:
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
  • with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations, Business & Consumer Services and Healthcare industries

Navigating volatile tariff landscapes and supply chain disruptions presents a formidable challenge to businesses, straining financial resources. While recent stability may cause a holding pattern, leaders should not remain reactive, especially with the pending expiration of the truce with China and Supreme Court hearings on tariff legality.

Ankura offers actionable strategies — like the First Sale Rule, Foreign-Trade Zones, and Supplier Diversification — to build a more resilient, cost-effective, and diversified supply chain. To quickly identify your biggest risks and fastest wins, Ankura provides a Rapid Tariff Vulnerability Assessment (RTVA), a two-to-three-week engagement. Contact us to move from a holding pattern to an action plan.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Keith Jelinek
Keith Jelinek
Photo of Rick Maicki
Rick Maicki
Photo of David Tait
David Tait
Photo of Corinne Lim
Corinne Lim
Photo of Emily Warden
Emily Warden
Photo of Ben Kim
Ben Kim
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More