FDA Launches Real-Time Adverse Event Reporting Dashboard For Cosmetic Products

On September 12, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the launch of the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetic Products. The system is an interactive tool designed to facilitate the public's ability to search and find real-time adverse event data on cosmetic products. Through the tool, users can search and view reports using search terms, including the product name. Users can also download data sets and report listings. The FDA will update the tool daily to ensure it includes the most recent submissions.

The dashboard includes serious adverse event reports submitted by responsible persons for cosmetic products under requirements established by the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA), as well as voluntary adverse event reports submitted to the FDA by healthcare professionals, consumers, salon professionals, cosmetologists, and others.

This announcement follows a recent launch of real-time reporting of adverse event and medication errors data for drugs and therapeutic biologics.

In the announcement, the FDA stated these real-time reporting tools are part of the agency's commitment to transparency and providing greater insight into the safety and regulation of the products consumers use every day.

Note: Reports in this dashboard have not been verified by the FDA, and their publication does not indicatethat the FDA has concluded the product caused the adverse event.

