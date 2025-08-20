This Week In Tariffs: August 12 (With Tina Toma) (Video)

You should expect more from your law firm than only excellent legal counsel. Delivering for our clients also means holding ourselves to the highest standards of service, performance, and innovation.
Reciprocal tariffs are now in effect on dozens of
countries—what now?
The U.S. has implemented reciprocal tariffs ranging from 10% to
41% on select global trading partners, plus a 40% duty on goods
found to be transshipped. USMCA-eligible goods remain exempt, but
new measures may be coming soon—President Trump has hinted at
Section 232 tariffs on semiconductors as early as this week. We
also recap recent tariff actions affecting Canada, Mexico, the EU,
and Brazil.
