Rebar Trade Action Coalition Files New Trade Case Against Imports Of Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bar From Algeria, Bulgaria, Egypt, And Vietnam

The Petition

The Rebar Trade Action Coalition ("RTAC" or "Petitioner") filed new petitions against imports of steel concrete reinforcing bar ("rebar") from Algeria, Bulgaria, Egypt, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The antidumping ("AD") petitions allege that the imports from these countries are sold at less than fair value. The countervailing duty ("CVD") petitions allege that the imports from Algeria, Egypt, and Vietnam are unfairly subsidized by their respective governments.

Rebar is a hot-rolled steel bar product used primarily as a structural agent to increase concrete structures' resistance to tension, compression, temperature, and/or shear stresses. Rebar used in the United States generally conforms to American Society for Testing and Materials International standards. Rebar can be produced from carbon steel and various alloy steels. It is sold in the United States in a range of sizes and grades.

Rebar is shipped in either straight lengths or coils. The construction industry uses rebar to reinforce concrete structures. Embedding rebar in concrete serves to enhance concrete's compressional and tensional strength, and controls cracking as concrete shrinks during curing or due to temperature fluctuations. The surface protrusions (deformations) on rebar inhibit longitudinal movement relative to the surrounding concrete; this enables the rebar to resist tension, compression, temperature variation, and shear stresses in reinforced concrete. Another, much smaller market for rebar is mine bolts, which hold support structures in mines.

Please see below for the full text of the proposed scope for the investigations.

Key Facts

Petitioner: Rebar Trade Action Coalition

AD/CVD Margins: Petitioner alleged the following AD and CVD margins:

Algeria: AD margins from 145.16% to 163.38% ad valorem, and a CVD margin above de minimis;

Bulgaria: AD margin of 25.57% ad valorem, and a CVD margin above de minimis;

Egypt: AD margins from 110.99% to 129.89% ad valorem, and a CVD margin above de minimis.

Vietnam: AD margin of 115.44% ad valorem, and a CVD margin above de minimis.

The Investigation

The U.S. Department of Commerce ("DOC") and the U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") will conduct the investigations. The ITC will determine if there is a reasonable indication that the imports are injuring or threatening to injure the U.S. industry. The DOC will then determine whether imports are being dumped or unfairly subsidized and will calculate corresponding AD and CVD duty margins that importers will need to pay on their entries.

Importers will be required to deposit the calculated AD/CVD duties on their imports as of the date that the DOC publishes its affirmative preliminary determination in the Federal Register. In this case, the DOC's preliminary determinations are currently expected by Aug. 28 (CVD) and Nov. 11 (AD). Importers should be aware that entries may be subject to cash deposits before these dates if the DOC finds that there is a surge of imports after the petitions were filed.

Next Steps

The Scope

The Coalition requested that the scope of the merchandise subject to investigation be defined as follows:

The merchandise subject to these orders is steel concrete reinforcing bar imported in either straight length or coil form (rebar) regardless of metallurgy, length, diameter, grade, or lack thereof.

The subject merchandise includes rebar that has been further processed in the subject countries or a third country, including but not limited to cutting, grinding, galvanizing, painting, coating, or any other processing that would not otherwise remove the merchandise from the scope of these orders if performed in the country of manufacture of the rebar.

Specifically excluded are plain rounds (i.e., nondeformed or smooth rebar).

The subject merchandise is classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) primarily under item numbers 7213.10.0000, 7214.20.0000, and 7228.30.8010. The subject merchandise may also enter under other HTSUS numbers including 7221.00.0017, 7221.00.0018, 7221.00.0030, 7221.00.0045, 7222.11.0001, 7222.11.0057, 7222.11.0059, 7222.30.0001, 7227.20.0080, 7227.90.6030, 7227.90.6035, 7227.90.6040, 7228.20.1000, and 7228.60.6000.

HTSUS numbers are provided for convenience and customs purposes; however, the written description of the scope remains dispositive.

Approximate Key Dates* Antidumping Duty Investigation Event No. of Days Date of Action Petition Filed 0 6/4/2025 DOC Initiation Date 20 6/24/2025 DOC Separate Rate Applications 41 7/15/2025 DOC Q&V Questionnaires 44 7/18/2025 ITC Preliminary Determination 45 7/21/2025 DOC Preliminary AD Determination 160 11/11/2025 DOC Final AD Determination 235 1/26/2026 ITC Final AD Determination 280 3/11/2026 DOC AD Publication of Order 287 3/18/2026 Countervailing Duty Investigation Event No. of Days Date of Action Petition Filed 0 5/22/2025 DOC Initiation Date 20 6/24/2025 DOC Q&V Questionnaires 44 7/18/2025 ITC Preliminary Determination 45 7/21/2025 DOC Preliminary CVD Determination 85 8/28/2025 Request for a DOC Hearing 122 10/6/2025 DOC Final CVD Determination 160 11/11/2025 ITC Final CVD Determination 205 12/26/2025 DOC CVD Publication of Order 212 1/2/2026

* All deadlines are approximate and are subject to change throughout the course of an investigation. Deadlines that fall on a weekend or Federal holiday are extended to the next business day, as shown above. Contact Clark Hill for current updates and details.

