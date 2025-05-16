ARTICLE
16 May 2025

Global Trade Talks: Newly Announced Section 232 Investigation Into Commercial Aircraft And Parts (Podcast)

With so much fast-moving activity on the tariffs front, Crowell hosts Nicole Simonian and Dj Wolff continue their conversation with Crowell attorney Dan Cannistra in this episode discusses the newly announced Section 232 Investigation ...
Nicole Janigian Simonian,David (Dj) Wolff, and Daniel Cannistra

With so much fast-moving activity on the tariffs front, Crowell hosts Nicole Simonian and Dj Wolff continue their conversation with Crowell attorney Dan Cannistrain this episode discusses the newly announced Section 232 Investigation focusing on commercial aircraft and parts, including a summary review of 232 investigations, why this one came as a surprise, how it fits in with other current Section 232 investigations, and how it may impact the industry. Global Trade Talks is a podcast that shares brief perspectives on key global issues on international trade, current events, business, law, and public policy as they impact our lives.

