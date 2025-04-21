The Weekly Hill Update - April 7, 2025

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- President Donald Trump's new tariffs, and the reaction from financial markets and other nations, continue to dominate the news.
- U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will testify in both chambers of Congress.
- The House plans to vote on Republicans' compromise budget resolution, which would unlock the rest of the process to craft their reconciliation legislation on tax policy and other priorities.
HOUSE
- The House will hold floor votes tonight through Thursday, including the Senate-passed budget resolution as Republicans aim to keep up momentum before leaving for the two-week Easter recess.
- The Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing tomorrow with Acting Inspector General Stephen Begg of the Department of Housing and Urban Development titled "Decades of Dysfunction: Restoring Accountability at HUD."
- Greer will testify Wednesday at the Ways and Means Committee regarding the administration's 2025 trade agenda.
- The full schedule of committee activity can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate will continue voting on Trump's nominations.
- Greer will appear at the Finance Committee tomorrow.
- Also tomorrow, the Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on the Freedom of Information Act.
- The full list of Senate committee activity can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- The administration is continuing to implement Trump's tariffs announced last week, as officials pledge to remain firm despite market turmoil.
- This afternoon, Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and they will hold a joint press conference.
- It's a big week for sports fans at the White House, as Trump will host the 2024 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Football Championship Subdivision champion North Dakota State Bison, and NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano.
