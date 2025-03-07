ARTICLE
7 March 2025

The US Administration And The Implications For Asia

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

K&L Gates LLP logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
With President Trump's order to review all US trade relationships for unfair practices and the announcement of blanket tariffs on goods from countries such as China, there are a number of crucial implications to consider that will affect businesses in Asia.
United States International Law
Nathaniel Bolin,Guillermo S. Christensen, and Robert L. Houston

Watch Now

With President Trump's order to review all US trade relationships for unfair practices and the announcement of blanket tariffs on goods from countries such as China, there are a number of crucial implications to consider that will affect businesses in Asia.

Members of our Public Policy and Law and Investor-State Arbitration teams led a dynamic virtual session covering key topics including:

  • Trade
  • CFIUS
  • Sanctions
  • Political risk

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nathaniel Bolin
Nathaniel Bolin
Photo of Guillermo S. Christensen
Guillermo S. Christensen
Photo of Robert L. Houston
Robert L. Houston
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More