Adjusting Imports Of Aluminum Into The United States (Trump EO Tracker)

As of March 12, 2025, this order:
- Terminates the alternative arrangements under Section 232 for exempt countries (Argentina, Australia, Mexico, Canada, the EU, and the UK).
- Increases the Section 232 duty rate from 10% to 25% on all covered imports of aluminum and derivatives from all sources. Covered aluminum articles are identified in the annex to Proclamation 9704 and covered aluminum derivative articles are identified in the annex to Proclamation 9980. (For all countries other than those previously exempt, the 10% duty rate has been in place since those proclamations in 2018 and 2020 respectively.)
- Imposes 25% duties on additional derivative aluminum articles to be published in a forthcoming Federal Register notice (though there appears to be an error in the order text that suggests that this may instead occur at a later unspecified date).
The order also:
- Instructs DOC to establish, within 90 days after the date of the proclamation, a process for covering additional derivative aluminum articles.
- Instructs CBP to prioritize reviews of classification of imported aluminum/derivative articles, and upon discovery of misclassification resulting in non-payment of duties, instructs CBP to assess monetary penalties in the maximum amount permitted by law without consideration of any mitigating factors.
Key points relating to customs procedures:
- For foreign trade zones, covered aluminum or derivative articles must be admitted under "privileged foreign status" (unless eligible for "domestic status") and will be subject to the additional duties upon entry for consumption into the United States.
- Does not allow for drawback for these duties (though drawback generally otherwise remains available).
Additional Documentation
- Trump Executive Order - Adjusting Imports of Aluminum into The United States
- White House Fact Sheet
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.