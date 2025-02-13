ARTICLE
13 February 2025

Wildfire Response: How We Can Help

JM
Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

Contributor

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP logo
Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP (JMBM) is a full service law firm handling corporate transactions, litigation, labor & employment, real estate & land use, intellectual property, hospitality, entertainment, bankruptcy, and taxation, trusts & estates matters. From Los Angeles, San Francisco and Orange County, we serve our clients' needs worldwide.
Explore Firm Details
We express our deepest sympathy and concern for all of those affected by the Southern California wildfires.
United States California Insurance
Benjamin M. Reznik,Joel David Deutsch, and Matthew Kenefick
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

A message from JMBM regarding Southern California Wildfires

We express our deepest sympathy and concern for all of those affected by the Southern California wildfires. Please rest assured Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP (JMBM) is here to assist in this effort wherever possible. If you need assistance during this difficult time, do not hesitate to contact any of us at JMBM. We will keep everyone in our thoughts.

The earlier you can involve a law firm the better to identify existing and potential issues. More complicated claims, such as those involving luxury homes/contents, partial loss, heat or smoke damage, or business interruption, will benefit from the involvement of counsel.

How We Can Help:

Insurance Matters:

  • Help you understand your insurance coverage
  • Review agreements and contracts with adjusters, contractors, etc.
  • Connect you with an appraiser and assist with the appraisal process
  • Prepare and submit personal and business interruption claims
  • Represent you and advocate for you in claim denials and inadequate offers on accepted claims

Lender Negotiations:

  • Work with real property lenders on total losses depending upon the specific terms of the loans documentation and insurance policies
  • Negotiate with lenders over insurance payments

Landlord/Tenant Issues:

  • Provide guidance on leasing issues arising out of the partial/total loss of a leased premises
  • Offer support with leasing disputes regarding insurance (proceeds allocation, breach of lease for inadequate insurance, etc.)
  • Assist with new leases for alternate or replacement properties
  • Provide temporary housing assistance

Rebuilding:

  • Acquisition of replacement properties
  • Assist in the repair, rebuilding, and entitlement processes
  • Help with financing matters for new construction and replacement properties
  • Aid with HOA and neighbor disputes, including those relating to cleanup and rebuilding

Tax:

  • Offer tax mitigation strategies related to insurance proceeds and property loss
  • Assist in property tax matters

Mortgage Issues:

  • Possible forbearance or other relief

Anti-Gouging Laws:

  • Advise on applicability of anti-gouging laws

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Benjamin M. Reznik
Benjamin M. Reznik
Photo of Joel David Deutsch
Joel David Deutsch
Photo of Matthew Kenefick
Matthew Kenefick
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More