Wildfire Response: How We Can Help

A message from JMBM regarding Southern California Wildfires

We express our deepest sympathy and concern for all of those affected by the Southern California wildfires. Please rest assured Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP (JMBM) is here to assist in this effort wherever possible. If you need assistance during this difficult time, do not hesitate to contact any of us at JMBM. We will keep everyone in our thoughts.

The earlier you can involve a law firm the better to identify existing and potential issues. More complicated claims, such as those involving luxury homes/contents, partial loss, heat or smoke damage, or business interruption, will benefit from the involvement of counsel.

How We Can Help:

Insurance Matters:

Help you understand your insurance coverage

Review agreements and contracts with adjusters, contractors, etc.

Connect you with an appraiser and assist with the appraisal process

Prepare and submit personal and business interruption claims

Represent you and advocate for you in claim denials and inadequate offers on accepted claims

Lender Negotiations:

Work with real property lenders on total losses depending upon the specific terms of the loans documentation and insurance policies

Negotiate with lenders over insurance payments

Landlord/Tenant Issues:

Provide guidance on leasing issues arising out of the partial/total loss of a leased premises

Offer support with leasing disputes regarding insurance (proceeds allocation, breach of lease for inadequate insurance, etc.)

Assist with new leases for alternate or replacement properties

Provide temporary housing assistance

Rebuilding:

Acquisition of replacement properties

Assist in the repair, rebuilding, and entitlement processes

Help with financing matters for new construction and replacement properties

Aid with HOA and neighbor disputes, including those relating to cleanup and rebuilding

Tax:

Offer tax mitigation strategies related to insurance proceeds and property loss

Assist in property tax matters

Mortgage Issues:

Possible forbearance or other relief

Anti-Gouging Laws:

Advise on applicability of anti-gouging laws

