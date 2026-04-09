Pierson Ferdinand strives to provide excellent legal counsel and representation to clients worldwide from 20+ key markets in the US and UK. We specialize in handling complex legal matters and providing solutions to our clients' most pressing needs. Our lawyers come from top global law firms, including Am Law-ranked, regional and boutique law firms, federal and state government careers, and senior in-house counsel roles.

Article Insights

Pierson Ferdinand LLP are most popular: with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Insurance industries

In a decision emphasizing the finality of confirmed Chapter 11 plans, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware denied a motion by Virgin Orbit equity holders to revoke the plan confirmation order in Virgin Orbit, L.L.C., 659 B.R. 36 (Bankr. D. Del. 2024). The case presents an instructive lens on the difficulty equity holders face when challenging confirmation orders post-hoc and on the deference bankruptcy courts afford to the business judgments embedded in asset sales and restructuring proceedings. Though equity holders alleged that Virgin Orbit’s assets possessed a substantially greater going-concern value than the prices achieved through piecemeal asset sales, the court held that absent materially false statements or fraud in procuring confirmation, the revocation standard under Section 1144 of the Bankruptcy Code had not been satisfied.

Virgin Orbit, a company engaged in aerospace and commercial space launch services, filed for Chapter 11 protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware in April 2023. The company faced significant liquidity constraints and operational challenges, including the failure of its LauncherOne orbital launch system in recent test flights and the capital-intensive nature of the aerospace industry. Virgin Orbit negotiated a plan that contemplated a Section 363 sale of substantially all of its assets, with individual asset parcels to be sold either to strategic purchasers or through competitive auction mechanisms.

The plan was confirmed on July 31, 2023, approximately five months prior to the equity holders’ revocation motion. Once a plan has been confirmed, it binds all parties in interest, including holders of equity interests who may have received no distribution. Equity holders in Virgin Orbit received no recovery under the confirmed plan, making them among the parties most adversely affected by the Chapter 11 process. In their revocation motion, the equity holders advanced an aggressive argument: that the assets of Virgin Orbit, if operated as a going concern or sold intact to a single strategic purchaser, would have generated approximately $3.7 billion in value. They contended that the piecemeal sales that occurred generated substantially less, leaving secured creditors paid in full but unsecured creditors and equity holders significantly shortchanged.

The court’s analysis of the revocation standard proved decisive. Under Section 1144 of the Bankruptcy Code, a bankruptcy court may modify or revoke a plan confirmation order only if the court acted without jurisdiction or if the applicant demonstrates that the order was procured by fraud. The Delaware court interpreted this standard to require equity holders seeking revocation to establish either a lack of jurisdiction or fraudulent conduct in connection with the confirmation process itself—not merely a challenge to the business judgments underlying the plan or the outcomes of subsequent asset sales. The court found no evidence that the plan was confirmed without proper jurisdiction or that material misstatements or fraud characterized the disclosure statement or confirmation process. The fact that asset values subsequently proved disappointing, or that a different sales strategy might have yielded higher proceeds, did not suffice to overcome the heavy burden of proving fraud or jurisdictional deficiency.

Why This Matters

Virgin Orbit carries implications for equity holders, debtors, and creditors contemplating Section 363 sales and Chapter 11 plan confirmation. The decision affirms that confirmation finality is a central feature of bankruptcy law, not a secondary principle subordinate to hindsight review of actual outcomes. For equity holders in particular, the case underscores the importance of active participation in the plan development and confirmation process, including the presentation of competing valuation methodologies and challenges to plan feasibility at the confirmation hearing itself. Once confirmation occurs, the window for meaningful challenge has effectively closed. The holding also implicitly supports the use of Section 363 sales and piecemeal asset dispositions, even when such sales may yield proceeds lower than a hypothetical integrated sale would have generated.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.