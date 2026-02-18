Genova Burns Bankruptcy Practice Unlocks Value Through Strategic Restructuring

Trinity Cadillac, a Cadillac automobile dealership located in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, is being marketed through a court-approved §363 sale process, offering investors a rare opportunity to acquire a fully built luxury dealership platform in the Northern New Jersey / New York City metropolitan market.

The Chapter 11 case, auction, and sale process are being conducted by the experienced bankruptcy and restructuring department of Genova Burns LLC, a firm with a strong track record in complex §363 transactions. The process is led by Partners Daniel M. Stolz and Donald W. Clarke, with support from Counsel Susan A. Long and Associate R. Edward Stone—providing buyers with a disciplined, transparent, and execution-focused sale process. The §363 process provides a clean acquisition structure, with assets to be sold free and clear of liens, claims, and encumbrances, through a transparent and competitive auction process, subject to customary manufacturer approval rights. The team at Genova Burns LLC recently received approval to advance a Stalking Horse bid of $4,500,000, with spirited bidding expected.

In 2023 and 2024, Trinity Cadillac generated in excess of $50 million in annual gross revenue, demonstrating meaningful scale, brand pull, and market demand. These results were achieved despite operating in one of the most challenging automotive environments in recent history—marked by post-pandemic inventory shortages, sharply rising interest rates, tightening floorplan credit, and declining consumer affordability across the sector.

Notably, Trinity's current ownership rebuilt the dealership from a cold start following a prior bankruptcy and multi-year closure and relaunched operations during COVID-era disruptions. Significant capital was deployed to reestablish operations, staffing, service capacity, branding, and compliance, culminating in a modern 32,000-square-foot facility with Cadillac branding, permits, intellectual property, service operations, and transferable goodwill.

The dealership's financial distress was driven primarily by external market factors, including elevated borrowing costs, and credit contraction—not by location quality, franchise strength, or operational viability. Under normalized inventory availability and financing conditions, Trinity Cadillac represents a re-rate opportunity for investors seeking exposure to a premium automotive franchise with demonstrated revenue capacity.

