Harbor City Capital Compensation: Guide To The 2 February 2026 Deadline

Harbor City Capital Corporation: imminent deadline for reimbursement claims.

In recent years, numerous international investors have been involved in the Harbor City Capital Corporation case, a US investment company that was later revealed to be at the centre of a serious financial fraud.

Today, attention is focused on a crucial step: a deadline has been announced for submitting reimbursement claims within the bankruptcy proceedings.

For those who invested, this is the moment to act.

Missing the 2 February 2026 deadline may mean permanently losing the opportunity to recover, even partially, the invested sums.

What is the Harbor City Capital Corporation case

Harbor City Capital Corporation was a Florida based company that presented itself as a high yield investment manager.

It described itself as "an alternative investment manager specialising in the implementation of proven and tested arbitrage strategies to generate reliable returns from the high growth Internet advertising sector".

The company made exaggerated claims of high returns on inpidual investments, advertising them as "risk free" and with guaranteed "high returns".

According to US authorities, the company raised millions of dollars from investors by promising high and secure returns linked to digital marketing activities and commercial lead generation.

In April 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) initiated an emergency action against the company and its CEO, Jonathan Paul (JP) Maroney, to freeze assets and halt their fraudulent operations, revealing omissions relating to interest payments and refunds that were never made.

The company and its CEO were accused of defrauding more than 100 investors by promising high profits from online advertising and lead generation.

Lead generation is a marketing process aimed at identifying and attracting potential customers interested in a product or service, encouraging them to provide their contact details (email, phone number, etc.) so that they can later be "nurtured" and converted into actual customers. This can be done either for one's own business or for third parties.

Investors were assured that their funds would be used to finance "lead generation campaigns for clients" and that reselling the leads to other companies would generate revenue.

Investigations established that the business model was not sustainable and that, in reality, the funds of new investors, in a classic Ponzi scheme, were used to pay existing investors and to finance personal luxury expenses.

At the same time as the emergency action, the supervisory authorities permanently shut down the company's activities, initiating judicial proceedings and subsequently assigning reimbursements to a bankruptcy trustee.

On 1 May 2025, JP Maroney was indicted on five counts related to wire fraud before the United States District Court for the Central District of Florida.

He was arrested on 9 May 2025 and released shortly thereafter, pending the start of the trial, scheduled for 2 February 2026.

Why the 2 February 2026 deadline is a decisive step

With the opening of the bankruptcy proceedings, investors were granted the opportunity to submit a formal reimbursement claim by 2 February 2026, in an attempt to recover the invested sums.

Some investors may have already received specific communication from the bankruptcy trustee, but those who lost their investments with Harbor City Capital Corporation must be aware that, once a final deadline for filing reimbursement claims has been set, it will no longer be possible to hope for further opportunities.

This deadline is binding.

Those who fail to submit their claim within the required timeframe risk being excluded from the distribution of recovered assets within the proceedings, which are limited compared to the total losses.

As reported in the Trustee's Quarterly Reports, the value of the recovered assets has been minimal compared to the funds invested in the Harbor City plan.

Investors must be aware that any approved distribution will be nominal.

For this reason, it is essential to act promptly and with the support of professionals who are familiar with international litigation and cross border financial fraud.

Who can submit a reimbursement claim

In general terms, all inpiduals who invested funds in Harbor City Capital Corporation may submit a claim, regardless of their country of residence.

However, each position must be assessed inpidually, based on elements such as:

the documentation of the investment made

the methods used to transfer the funds

the communications received from the company

the timing of the investment

A preliminary analysis is essential to verify the admissibility of the claim and to structure it correctly.

How the reimbursement claim works

The reimbursement procedure requires the submission of a formal claim, accompanied by specific documents and declarations.

Even minor errors or omissions may compromise the outcome of the claim.

For an inexperienced investor, especially one residing outside the United States, there is a risk of facing a complex procedure without fully understanding the applicable rules, legal terminology and the consequences of each step.

Relying on a law firm with experience in international financial fraud allows investors to:

quickly verify whether they are eligible

correctly prepare the documentation

comply with the announced deadline

protect their financial interests as effectively as possible

Why acting immediately is essential

In the context of bankruptcy proceedings, time is a determining factor.

Delaying action may mean losing opportunities, especially when authorities set a definitive deadline.

If you were involved in an investment with Harbor City Capital Corporation, acting immediately allows you to:

avoid losing the right to submit a claim

clarify your legal position

have a clear and informed strategy

Legal assistance for international investors

Our international law firm assists investors involved in financial fraud and unlawful investment schemes, with an international and multidisciplinary approach.

We support both foreign and Italian clients in complex proceedings, offering clear, practical assistance focused on asset protection.

If you have doubts about your investment or wish to know how to correctly submit a reimbursement claim before the deadline, it is advisable to request a legal assessment as soon as possible.

If you believe you were involved in the Harbor City Capital Corporation case, now is the time to act.

Timely legal advice can make the difference.

FAQ on Harbor City Capital Corporation reimbursement

What is the deadline for submitting a reimbursement claim?

A specific deadline has been set for 2 February 2026. After this date, the claim may no longer be accepted.

Can I submit a claim if I live outside the United States?

Yes, the procedure also applies to international investors, including those residing in Europe.

Is it mandatory to be assisted by a lawyer?

It is not mandatory, but it is strongly recommended in order to avoid errors and to protect your rights effectively.

What happens if I miss the deadline?

You risk losing the right to participate in the distribution of recovered funds, considering that not all invested money has been recovered.

How can I know if I am entitled to reimbursement?

An assessment of your position and the documentation relating to the investment is required.

