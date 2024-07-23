ARTICLE
23 July 2024

Appellate Courts Skeptical About Bankruptcy Court Sanctions

SR
Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Contributor

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP logo
With a firm focus on private capital, Schulte Roth & Zabel comprises legal advisers and commercial problem-solvers who combine exceptional experience, industry insight, integrated intelligence and commercial creativity to help clients raise and invest assets and protect and expand their businesses.
Explore
The Fifth Circuit, for example, takes a balanced approach. "[Bankruptcy courts have only civil contempt powers because that is all Congress has given them ....
United States Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Photo of Michael L. Cook
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In his latest article for The Bankruptcy Strategist titled, "Appellate Courts Skeptical About Bankruptcy Court Sanctions," Schulte Roth & Zabel of counsel Michael L. Cook discusses recent appellate decisions showing a distaste for appeals from bankruptcy court sanction orders. A split Fourth Circuit even refused to hear such an appeal. Other courts tend to limit sanctions or, alternatively, accept a bankruptcy judge's findings under a stringent "abuse of discretion" standard.

The Fifth Circuit, for example, takes a balanced approach. "[Bankruptcy courts have only civil contempt powers because that is all Congress has given them .... Accordingly, bankruptcy courts may issue contempt orders, but any contempt sanction imposed by a bankruptcy court must be civil" — compensatory, not punitive. In re Highland Capital Management, 2024 WL 1450065, *2 (5th Cir. Apr. 4, 2024) (2-1). Accord, In re Markus, 78 F.4th 554, 563 n.5 (2d Cir. 2023). A split Fourth Circuit, as noted, went further: a bankruptcy court's "civil contempt and sanctions orders ... for violating a discovery order are interlocutory and cannot be immediately appealed as of right." In re Bestwall, LLC, 2024 WL 1841960, (4th Cir. Apr. 29, 2024) (2-1). The Second Circuit takes a more nuanced approach. PHH Mortg. Corp. v Senesenich (In re Gravel), 6 F. 4th 503, 511, 513 (2d Cir. 2021). ("A bankruptcy court's award of sanctions, including findings of contempt, are reviewed [on appeal] for abuse of discretion;" reviewed under 28 U.S.C. § 158 (d)(2)(A) (after certification); "this court has a duty to conduct its own 'exacting' review of contempt orders;" bankruptcy court cannot "hold a party in contempt for violating an order that is subject to varying interpretations").

Read the article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael L. Cook
Michael L. Cook
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More