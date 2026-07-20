Multinational Family Estate Planning Impacted By Changes To Qualified Domestic Trust Regulations

On July 9, 2026, the U.S. Treasury issued final regulations governing qualified domestic trusts (a QDOT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), § 2056A. The revisions to the QDOT regulations introduce anticipated updated procedures, filing requirements and security arrangements necessary for estates involving instances when a spouse dies, leaving a non-U.S. citizen surviving spouse.

Refresher on the QDOT

A QDOT is a commonly used estate planning technique which allows a decedent’s estate to claim a marital deduction for property passing to a surviving non-U.S. citizen spouse in a taxable estate (note, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), P.L. 119-21 (enacted on July 4, 2025), made the federal estate tax exclusion permanent, and indexed to inflation. The current exclusion amount is $15,000,000.)

Without a QDOT, the marital deduction would not be available if the surviving spouse is not a U.S. citizen (§2056(d)(1)). The primary policy behind these rules is to prevent assets from leaving the U.S.’s tax net without ever being subjected to estate tax.

A QDOT is an essential estate planning tool for international couples of varying levels of high wealth, because it effectively defers federal estate tax, if the estate is taxable, until the surviving spouse receives distributions of trust principal or passes away.

Operationally, a QDOT must meet several requirements:

Trustee Requirement: The trust instrument must require that at least one trustee be an individual U.S. citizen or a domestic corporation. Withholding Requirement: The U.S. trustee must have the right to withhold the Section 2056A estate tax from any distribution of trust principal. Election Requirement: The executor must make an irrevocable election on the decedent's estate tax return to treat the trust as a QDOT. Regulatory Compliance: The trust must meet security requirements to ensure tax collection, such as posting a bond or letter of credit for trusts with assets exceeding $2 million.

Thinking through the process of whether or not a QDOT is necessary, it is essential to consider that if an estate does not utilize the marital deduction, it must rely solely on the general exclusion (or unified credit, i.e., the now $15,000,0000) to offset its tax liability.

Impact of the Welcomed New Regulations

So how do the new Treasury Regulations impact the estates of deceased persons with non-U.S. citizen surviving spouses? In a nutshell, these regulations revise and modernize the requirements for establishing and maintaining a QDOT. Effective as of July 10, 2026, these rules mandate strict adherence to new security and filing protocols to preserve the marital deduction for non-U.S. citizen spouses. Estates currently in administration should immediately review these requirements to ensure that QDOT elections and security arrangements properly adhere to the new standards.

Unpacking the New QDOT Regulations

Key takeaways and updates from the regulations:

Property Transfers: If property passes to a non-citizen spouse in a form that would otherwise qualify for a marital deduction, the spouse must irrevocably assign or transfer that property to a QDOT before the estate tax return is filed. Additionally, if property passes under a plan or other arrangement that is not a QDOT, but meets the requirements for a marital deduction without regard to the disallowance of the deduction, and the payments are not assignable or transferable, the property is treated as meeting the requirements for a QDOT and the requirements to ensure collection of the estate tax.

Security Arrangements: For QDOTs with assets exceeding $2 million, the regulations provide specific guidance and sample language for the required bonds or letters of credit. These instruments must be filed separately from the federal estate tax return (Form 706) and submitted to the IRS on or before the return's due date.

Conforming Transfers: The regulations clarify the procedures for conforming marital trusts and non-trust transfers (such as annuities) to QDOT requirements. This involves the executor filing an Agreement to Pay Section 2056A Estate Tax and an Agreement to Roll Over Annuity Payments. The final regulations permit the payment of the 2056A estate tax to be extended by the Advisory Group Managers for a period of time not to exceed 6 months, or, 12 months in the case of the estate tax imposed on the value of the remaining property in a QDOT at the death of the surviving spouse. The final regulations are applicable on or after July 10, 2026.

Filing Obligations: Trustees are required to file Form 706-QDT to report distributions, pay any deferred estate tax due, and submit annual statements where applicable.

Conclusions and Caveats

The primary purpose of these regulations is to ensure the collection estate tax while offering taxpayers a clear framework for compliance, thereby reducing administrative burdens and providing certainty in international estate planning. The regulations ensure that the marital deduction, when important to an estate, continues to provide a significant tax benefit when a surviving spouse is a non—U.S. citizen under more robust and modernized regulatory mechanisms in place.

Lastly, estates currently in administration should immediately review these requirements to ensure that QDOT elections and security arrangements are properly conformed to the new standards.