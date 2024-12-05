ARTICLE
5 December 2024

Ambassador Keith Harper Featured On Lawyering Peace Podcast

JB
Jenner & Block

Contributor

Jenner & Block logo
Jenner & Block is a law firm of international reach with more than 500 lawyers in six offices. Our firm has been widely recognized for producing outstanding results in corporate transactions and securing significant litigation victories from the trial level through the United States Supreme Court.
Explore Firm Details
In a recent episode of Lawyering Peace, Partner Keith Harper, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council, discussed how making human...
United States Government, Public Sector
Amb. Keith M. Harper

In a recent episode of Lawyering Peace, Partner Keith Harper, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council, discussed how making human rights a core part of peace negotiations is key to durable peace.

1553926a.jpg

Reflecting on his extensive diplomatic experience, Keith delves into the challenges of incorporating human rights into peace negotiations, particularly when accountability is a key issue, using real-world examples from South Sudan and Sri Lanka. He also offers valuable insights into how the international community can more effectively integrate human rights into peacebuilding efforts.

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Amb. Keith M. Harper
Amb. Keith M. Harper
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More