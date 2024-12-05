Ambassador Keith Harper Featured On Lawyering Peace Podcast

In a recent episode of Lawyering Peace, Partner Keith Harper, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council, discussed how making human rights a core part of peace negotiations is key to durable peace.

Reflecting on his extensive diplomatic experience, Keith delves into the challenges of incorporating human rights into peace negotiations, particularly when accountability is a key issue, using real-world examples from South Sudan and Sri Lanka. He also offers valuable insights into how the international community can more effectively integrate human rights into peacebuilding efforts.

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.