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1 May 2026

The Healthcare Class Action Review – 2026: A Deep Dive Into Healthcare Litigation Trends

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Duane Morris LLP

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The Healthcare Class Action Review – 2026 is a comprehensive new eBook that examines the most significant developments in healthcare-related class actions over the past year.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Gerald Maatman, Jr.
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The Healthcare Class Action Review – 2026 is a comprehensive new eBook that examines the most significant developments in healthcare-related class actions over the past year. Healthcare organizations today operate at the intersection of regulation, innovation, and patient expectations. Class action litigation involving healthcare companies, including hospitals, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, medical device and health technology companies, and diagnostic and testing companies has evolved from a peripheral phenomenon into a central feature of complex class action litigation. The Healthcare Class Action Review – 2026 offers a clear, structured analysis of these trends, helping legal professionals, compliance teams, and industry leaders stay informed and prepared.

Download your copy of The Healthcare Class Action Review – 2026.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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Gerald Maatman, Jr.
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