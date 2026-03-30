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30 March 2026

340B Drug Pricing Program: Rebate Model Considerations (Podcast)

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K&L Gates LLP

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In this episode, Gabriel Scott, Mark Ogunsusi, and Amanda Smith take a focused look at the 340B Drug Pricing Program, with particular attention to recent developments related to proposals for a 340B rebate model.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Gabriel Scott,Mark O. Ogunsusi, and Amanda Smith
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In this episode, Gabriel Scott, Mark Ogunsusi, and Amanda Smith take a focused look at the 340B Drug Pricing Program, with particular attention to recent developments related to proposals for a 340B rebate model. They discuss why stakeholders may support or oppose a rebate based approach to 340B pricing and highlight key considerations relating to such a model.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Gabriel Scott
Gabriel Scott
Photo of Mark O. Ogunsusi
Mark O. Ogunsusi
Photo of Amanda Smith
Amanda Smith
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