340B Drug Pricing Program: Rebate Model Considerations (Podcast)

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In this episode, Gabriel Scott, Mark Ogunsusi, and Amanda Smith take a focused look at the 340B Drug Pricing Program, with particular attention to recent developments related to proposals for a 340B rebate model. They discuss why stakeholders may support or oppose a rebate based approach to 340B pricing and highlight key considerations relating to such a model.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]