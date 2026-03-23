The Consolidated Appropriations Act Of 2026: What Plan Sponsors And Pharmacies Need To Know And How To Use It

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The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026, signed into law on February 3, 2026, marks a meaningful shift in federal oversight of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and the prescription drug supply chain. While prior legislative efforts chipped away at PBM practices through state laws and targeted federal rules, this statute takes a more structured approach by imposing transparency requirements, rebate pass-through obligations, and compensation reforms that directly affect both ERISA plan sponsors and Medicare Part D programs.

For plan sponsors and pharmacies, the significance of this law is not simply in what it mandates, but in what it enables. The law creates leverage, provides data, and reshapes expectations. However, the law does not fix the flawed system on its own. Regardless, stakeholders that understand how to use the law will gain a strategic advantage. Those that do not will continue operating under legacy PBM arrangements that no longer reflect the regulatory landscape.

A Targeted but Significant Federal Intervention

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 does not attempt to regulate every aspect of the PBM industry. Instead, it focuses on two core areas where Congress determined reform was necessary: Medicare Part D pharmacy benefit administration and employer-sponsored health plans governed by ERISA.

As it related to Medicare Part D, the law introduces a “delinking” model that separates PBM compensation from drug price and rebate volume. In the commercial market, the law imposes mandatory transparency and rebate pass-through requirements for PBMs serving ERISA plans. This targeted approach is important. It means the law does not universally apply to every PBM arrangement in every market segment. However, it establishes a federal baseline that is expected to influence how PBMs operate across the board, including in fully insured and state-regulated plans.

Delinking PBM Compensation in Medicare Part D

One of the most consequential provisions in the law applies to Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MA-PD) plans. Under the new framework, PBMs can no longer derive compensation from rebates, spread pricing, or other price-linked revenue streams in their administration of Part D benefits. Instead, PBMs must be paid through bona fide service fees that reflect fair market value for services actually performed. Another step in promoting transparency as it relates to PBM activities.

This is a structural shift. It directly addresses the long-standing concern that PBMs have incentives to favor higher list-price drugs that generate larger rebates. By removing the link between PBM compensation and drug pricing, the law aims to align PBM incentives more closely with cost control and clinical value to individuals and vulnerable populations.

The effective date for these Medicare reforms is generally January 1, 2028, allowing plan sponsors, PBMs, and downstream stakeholders time to adjust their contracting and operational models.



Even though this provision is limited to Medicare Part D, it is expected to have broader implications. The benefits received by federal plans will inevitably cause commercial plan sponsors to ask a simple question: if this is the federal standard in Medicare, why should a different model apply to employer plans?

Mandatory Rebate Pass-Through and ERISA Implications

Following the enactment of the law, the most immediate impact for self-funded employer plan sponsors comes from the law’s ERISA-related provisions. The statute requires PBMs to pass through 100 percent of rebates, fees, alternative discounts, and other remuneration received from drug manufacturers and related entities to the ERISA plan. This is a significant departure from traditional PBM models, where portions of rebates or other compensation could be retained or indirectly monetized.

This requirement is not framed as a suggestion. It is a statutory obligation that directly affects how PBMs contract with employer-sponsored health plans. Typically, the contracting process will involve comprehensive negotiations regarding the desired transparency and ultimate benefit of rebates and other compensation. This statutory obligation will make these negotiations irrelevant and require PBMs to pass through such monetary benefits directly to the plan.

In addition, PBMs are now treated as covered service providers under ERISA, which means they are subject to compensation disclosure requirements similar to those imposed on other plan service providers. PBMs must provide sufficient information to allow plan fiduciaries to determine whether their compensation is reasonable.

This change has real consequences. ERISA fiduciaries have a duty to act prudently and in the best interests of plan participants. Without visibility into PBM compensation, that duty was difficult to fulfill. The law removes that barrier.

The ERISA-related provisions generally apply to larger group health plans, typically those covering at least 100 participants, and will become effective approximately 30 months after enactment, which places implementation around 2029 for calendar-year plans.

A New Level of Transparency for Plan Sponsors

The transparency provisions in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 are not cosmetic. They are designed to provide plan sponsors with actionable information. PBMs will be required to report detailed data regarding:

The total amount of rebates and other remuneration received;

The amounts passed through to the plan;

The nature and amount of administrative fees and other compensation; and

Information necessary for plan fiduciaries to evaluate conflicts of interest.

This level of disclosure changes the dynamic between plan sponsors and PBMs. Employers are no longer limited to high-level summaries or contract language that obscures financial flows. They will have access to data that supports PBM audits, contract renegotiations, and fiduciary decision-making.



For plan sponsors, this creates both an opportunity and an obligation. The opportunity is clear: better data can lead to better outcomes. The obligation is equally clear: failing to act on that data could raise fiduciary concerns under ERISA.

What the Law Does and Does Not Do About Spread Pricing

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 takes meaningful steps toward addressing spread pricing, but it is important to understand the limits of those steps. By requiring PBMs to pass through 100 percent of rebates and related remuneration to ERISA plans, the law significantly reduces the ability of PBMs to retain hidden revenue streams in that context. In practice, this moves employer-sponsored plans closer to a pass-through pricing model.

For plan sponsors, the takeaway is practical rather than theoretical. The law provides a strong foundation to demand pass-through pricing arrangements and eliminate hidden spreads through contract negotiation. It does not eliminate the need for active oversight.

Implications for Pharmacies

For pharmacies, particularly independent and community pharmacies, the law represents a shift in the broader policy environment rather than an immediate overhaul of reimbursement structures.



The statute does not mandate that pharmacies be reimbursed based on acquisition cost plus a dispensing fee, nor does it directly regulate pharmacy reimbursement rates in the commercial market. Those issues remain largely governed by contracts, state laws, and existing federal program rules.

That said, the law still matters for pharmacies in several ways. First, increased transparency in PBM compensation and rebate flows strengthens the argument that reimbursement practices should be economically rational and not driven by opaque PBM revenue models.



Second, the delinking of PBM compensation in Medicare Part D reduces incentives that have historically contributed to downward pressure on pharmacy reimbursement.

Third, the broader regulatory focus on PBMs creates an environment in which audit practices, reimbursement methodologies, and network decisions are more likely to face scrutiny, whether through regulators, litigation, or plan sponsor intervention.

Pharmacies should not expect immediate reimbursement reform from this statute alone. But they should recognize that the legal and regulatory narrative is shifting in a way that supports more aggressive advocacy and dispute resolution strategies.

A Strategic Playbook for Plan Sponsors

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 gives plan sponsors tools; however, it is up to them to use them.

At a minimum, plan sponsors should be evaluating their PBM arrangements with a fresh perspective. That includes conducting comprehensive PBM contract reviews, assessing whether current agreements comply with rebate pass-through requirements, and determining whether compensation structures align with the new federal framework.

Plan sponsors should also be preparing to use the new reporting requirements to conduct data-driven PBM audits. This is not a theoretical exercise. It is a necessary step in fulfilling ERISA fiduciary obligations.

In many cases, plan sponsors will find that their existing contracts were negotiated under a different set of assumptions. Those contracts may need to be renegotiated to reflect the new legal landscape.



Employers that take a proactive approach will be better positioned to control costs and reduce risk. Employers that take a passive approach will remain dependent on PBM structures that are increasingly out of step with federal policy.

The Direction of Travel Is Clear

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 is not the final word on PBM reform. It is part of a broader trend toward greater transparency, increased accountability, and closer scrutiny of the prescription drug supply chain. Federal agencies are paying attention, state legislatures remain active, and litigation involving PBMs continues to expand, particularly in the ERISA context.

This law sets the foundation. It signals where policymakers are headed. And it provides stakeholders with a framework to begin reshaping their relationships with PBMs.

Conclusion

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 is a significant development for both plan sponsors and pharmacies, but its impact will depend on how it is used.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.