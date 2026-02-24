ARTICLE
24 February 2026

Government Issues New Model HIPAA Notice

Ballard Spahr LLP

Contributor

With the deadline for revising the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA)...
D. Finn Pressly and Edward I. Leeds
With the deadline for revising the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) Notice of Privacy Practices set for yesterday, February 16, 2026—which was extended to today because of the federal holiday—the federal government published a revised version of its model notice on Friday, February 13, 2026.

The model notice comes in three different forms: one for federally subsidized drug treatment centers, one for other health care providers, and one for health plans. Health care providers and health plan sponsors that have not already amended their notices may wish to use this model to meet their obligations.

