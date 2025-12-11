Cigna To Join TrumpRx Fertility Drug Expansion Program

President Trump recently announced that it would offer Gonal-F, a drug used by women undergoing in vitro fertilization, for a highly discounted price through TrumpRx.gov, a pharmacy website open to the public. TrumpRx.gov is expected to begin operations in January 2026. Its purpose is to offer discounted medications directly to U.S. consumers. The Trump administration launched the project after reaching a deal with Pfizer to lower Medicaid prescription drug prices to most-favored-nation pricing, or the lowest prices offered in other high-income countries.

CVS, the parent company of Cigna and Aetna, has also announced that its pharmacies would participate in the fertility drug expansion program. Cigna is the parent company of Evernorth and Express Scripts. Accordingly, Cigna has announced that Evernorth will be a pharmacy partner in the TrumpRx.gov fertility drug expansion program. Evernorth operates two fertility medication pharmacies, Freedom Fertility and the VFP Pharmacy Group. Those pharmacies will offer Gonal-F and other EMD Serono fertility products, including Cetrotide and Ovidrel, at the lowest prices available through the TrumpRx.gov platform and through its CVS specialty pharmacy and retail stores.

According to the company's CEO, Cigna's fertility pharmacies have been providing individuals with 24-hour access to pharmacists with fertility expertise, injection training, and comprehensive benefits for Cigna's own employees for the past 30 years. Cigna fertility pharmacies operate in all 50 states. Cigna will use CVS and Evernorth as pickup points for drug orders and to offer advice to consumers.

Cigna also indicated that the expanded fertility drug program could extend to employer plan participants' access to the drugs. However, it is unclear how TrumpRx.gov will affect Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans in 2026. Additionally, insurance companies have entered open enrollment for Affordable Care Act (ACA) public exchange plan coverage as of November 1, 2025. With other uncertainties also in play, including the longest federal government shutdown in history and ACA subsidies due to expire at the end of the year, it is unclear how TrumpRx.gov could intersect with other health plans.

