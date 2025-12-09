HHS-OCR Seeks Input For Upcoming Risk Management Implementation Video

- within Privacy, Insurance and Intellectual Property topic(s)
The Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights (HHS-OCR) announced on Dec. 1, 2025 its plans to produce a video on the HIPAA Security Rule's risk management implementation requirement. During the video,Nicholas Heesters, Senior Advisor for Cybersecurity for HHS-OCR will present on the following topics:
- HIPAA Security Rule Risk Management requirements
- OCR investigations with potential Risk Management violations
- Risk Management and cybersecurity resources
Heesters will also respond to questions submitted to HHS-OCR for the video.
To have your question addressed in the video, you must submit it to OCRPresents@hhs.gov no later than December 8, 2025. The video is an opportunity for HIPAA covered entities and business associates to better understand risk management implementation requirements in light of HHS-OCR's risk analysis initiative.
HHS-OCR did not give a release date for the video.
