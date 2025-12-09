HHS-OCR Seeks Input For Upcoming Risk Management Implementation Video

The Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights (HHS-OCR) announced on Dec. 1, 2025 its plans to produce a video on the HIPAA Security Rule's risk management implementation requirement.

In a changing marketplace, Barnes & Thornburg stands ready at a moment’s notice, adapting with agility and precision to achieve your goals. As one of the 100 largest law firms in the United States, our 800 legal professionals in 23 offices put their collective experience to work so you can succeed.

Article Insights

Barnes & Thornburg LLP are most popular: within Privacy, Insurance and Intellectual Property topic(s)

with readers working within the Insurance and Utilities industries

The Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights (HHS-OCR) announced on Dec. 1, 2025 its plans to produce a video on the HIPAA Security Rule's risk management implementation requirement. During the video,Nicholas Heesters, Senior Advisor for Cybersecurity for HHS-OCR will present on the following topics:

HIPAA Security Rule Risk Management requirements OCR investigations with potential Risk Management violations Risk Management and cybersecurity resources

Heesters will also respond to questions submitted to HHS-OCR for the video.

To have your question addressed in the video, you must submit it to OCRPresents@hhs.gov no later than December 8, 2025. The video is an opportunity for HIPAA covered entities and business associates to better understand risk management implementation requirements in light of HHS-OCR's risk analysis initiative.

HHS-OCR did not give a release date for the video.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.