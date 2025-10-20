ARTICLE
20 October 2025

AG Bonta Prescribes A $40M Treatment For Health Net's Directory Disorder

California AG Rob Bonta and the San Diego City Attorney's Office settled for $40 million with health plan seller and administrator HealthNet, LLC and related entities (collectively, "Health Net") to resolve allegations...
  • California AG Rob Bonta and the San Diego City Attorney's Office settled for $40 million with health plan seller and administrator HealthNet, LLC and related entities (collectively, "Health Net") to resolve allegations that Health Net kept and distributed inaccurate or outdated mental health and medical provider directories, in violation of the state's consumer protection laws.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Health Net must pay a total of $12 million to the state and city and improve the accuracy of its directories, among other relief.
  • We previously reported on a settlement that New York AG Letitia James reached with MVP Health Plan to resolve similar allegations regarding its mental health provider network.

