Innovative Insights: Legal Updates In Life Sciences | Third Quarter 2025

Filing Litigation to Challenge FDA Delays in NDA or BLA Review
Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly concerned about the
prospect that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be
delayed in its consideration of pending New Drug Applications
(NDAs) and Biologics Licensing Applications (BLAs). But an
applicant facing such delay is not without legal recourse—as
the Administrative Procedure Act provides a potential remedy when
the FDA does not take timely action on an NDA or BLA.
A Return to Traditional M&A? Insights from First Merger Challenge of Trump Administration's Federal Trade
In the first merger challenge of the Trump Administration, the
U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently moved to block the
$627 million acquisition of cardiovascular devicemaker Surmodics by
private equity firm GTCR BC Holdings (GTCR). While the lawsuit
confirms the continuation of aggressive antitrust enforcement under
Trump, it appears to break from the Biden Administration's
focus on private equity buyers, proceeding instead along a path
focused on more traditional theories of harm.
Preparing for Pharmaceutical Tariffs: What Industry Can Do To Mitigate Supply Chain Risks
The Trump Administration's tariff initiatives are expected
to have significant effects on the pharmaceutical industry, which
has largely operated in a tariff-free environment for decades.
Pharmaceutical importers and other industry participants should
evaluate a variety of legal and commercial strategies to adjust to
the changing regulatory environment.
The Future is FemTech: Innovation and Investment in Women's Health
Innovation in FemTech has long been underfunded, under-researched, and underprioritized. Both investors and companies are increasingly recognizing the need for innovation sparking long-overdue growth in this market, though early-stage FemTech companies continue to face significant barriers. While the market potential is clear, realizing it will require not only significant capital, but also continued progress in how we prioritize and value women's health and wellness.
EXECUTIVE ORDERS AND POLICY UPDATES
In the second and third quarters of 2025, the Trump
administration and federal agencies have released a number of
executive orders and other regulatory actions with potential
impacts for the life sciences industry. Some notable policy
activities include most-favored nation drug pricing actions and
modifications to policy regarding foreign pharmaceutical
manufacturing sites. Many of the below actions remain the subject
of ongoing litigation.
Sage Revell, a London-based partner in the Corporate Practice and the Health Care & Life Sciences Group, is a market leader in the life sciences and technology sectors. She advises on national and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, private equity, and corporate reorganizations. Sage represents emerging-growth companies and the investors who support them from the start-up phase, through growth stages, and all the way through to exit. Click here to see Sage discuss the latest in FemTech, "innovations in women's health at the intersection of life sciences and technology."
