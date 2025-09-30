Innovative Insights: Legal Updates In Life Sciences | Third Quarter 2025

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly concerned about the prospect that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be delayed in its consideration of pending New Drug Applications (NDAs) and Biologics Licensing Applications (BLAs).

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

ISSUES AND UPDATES

Filing Litigation to Challenge FDA Delays in NDA or BLA Review

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly concerned about the prospect that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be delayed in its consideration of pending New Drug Applications (NDAs) and Biologics Licensing Applications (BLAs). But an applicant facing such delay is not without legal recourse—as the Administrative Procedure Act provides a potential remedy when the FDA does not take timely action on an NDA or BLA.

Read More >>

A Return to Traditional M&A? Insights from First Merger Challenge of Trump Administration's Federal Trade

In the first merger challenge of the Trump Administration, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently moved to block the $627 million acquisition of cardiovascular devicemaker Surmodics by private equity firm GTCR BC Holdings (GTCR). While the lawsuit confirms the continuation of aggressive antitrust enforcement under Trump, it appears to break from the Biden Administration's focus on private equity buyers, proceeding instead along a path focused on more traditional theories of harm.

Read More >>

Preparing for Pharmaceutical Tariffs: What Industry Can Do To Mitigate Supply Chain Risks

The Trump Administration's tariff initiatives are expected to have significant effects on the pharmaceutical industry, which has largely operated in a tariff-free environment for decades. Pharmaceutical importers and other industry participants should evaluate a variety of legal and commercial strategies to adjust to the changing regulatory environment.

Read More >>

The Future is FemTech: Innovation and Investment in Women's Health

Innovation in FemTech has long been underfunded, under-researched, and underprioritized. Both investors and companies are increasingly recognizing the need for innovation sparking long-overdue growth in this market, though early-stage FemTech companies continue to face significant barriers. While the market potential is clear, realizing it will require not only significant capital, but also continued progress in how we prioritize and value women's health and wellness.

Read More >>

EXECUTIVE ORDERS AND POLICY UPDATES

In the second and third quarters of 2025, the Trump administration and federal agencies have released a number of executive orders and other regulatory actions with potential impacts for the life sciences industry. Some notable policy activities include most-favored nation drug pricing actions and modifications to policy regarding foreign pharmaceutical manufacturing sites. Many of the below actions remain the subject of ongoing litigation.

Read More >>

RELEVANT RESOURCES

HHS Pilot Program to Evaluate 340B Drug Pricing Program Rebate Models

European Parliament's New Study on Generative AI and Copyright Calls for Overhaul of Opt-Out Regime

Coming January 2026: CMS Launches AI Program to Screen Prior Authorization Requests for Treatments

EU AI Act: European Commission Publishes General-Purpose AI Code of Practice

White House Issues Executive Orders on AI Action Plan

Congress Expands Orphan Drug Exemptions From Medicare Price Negotiations

DOJ Resumes FCPA Enforcement with New Guidelines (Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance)

CMS Updates Kidney Care Choices Model

U.S. Supreme Court Invites Solicitor General to Submit Briefing on "Skinny Labels"

Medicare's Innovation Center Charts New Direction: Part 3 – Drugs, Devices, and Data

Medicare's Innovation Center Charts New Direction: Part 2 – Digital Health and AI

Vital Signs: Digital Health Law Update | Spring 2025

EU Geopolitical Risk Update - Key Policy & Regulatory Developments No. 121

California Prosecutors Aggressively Pursue Compliance With Medical and Hazardous Waste Disposal Requirements

DOJ Criminal Division Announces Priority Enforcement Areas and Publishes Revised Enforcement Guidance

Georgia Limits Liability for Pesticide Manufacturers

Judge Blocks FDA Regulation of Laboratory-Developed Tests

CMS Innovation Center Announces Cost-Saving Restructuring of Value-Based Payment Model Portfolio

EU Geopolitical Risk Update - Key Policy & Regulatory Developments No. 120

Innovative Insights: Legal Updates in Life Sciences | First Quarter 2025

Proposed California Legislation Aims to Phase Out Ultra-Processed Foods From School Meals

FDA Directed to Explore Elimination of Food Additive "Loophole"

EU AI Act: First Rules Take Effect on Prohibited AI Systems and AI Literacy

NEWSWORTHY

Government pricing and reimbursement lawyer Stephen Forster joins Jones Day as partner in Washington

Former IRS exempt organizations official Mackenzie McNaughton joins Jones Day

Merck's BRIDION® Hatch-Waxman trial victory on patent term extension issue affirmed at CAFC

Artis BioSolutions acquires Landmark Bio

CARMAT completes €9.7 million share capital increase

Labcorp amends its $700 million accounts receivable securitization facility

LAWYER SPOTLIGHT

Sage Revell, a London-based partner in the Corporate Practice and the Health Care & Life Sciences Group, is a market leader in the life sciences and technology sectors. She advises on national and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, private equity, and corporate reorganizations. Sage represents emerging-growth companies and the investors who support them from the start-up phase, through growth stages, and all the way through to exit. Click here to see Sage discuss the latest in FemTech, "innovations in women's health at the intersection of life sciences and technology."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.